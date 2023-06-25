The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

Amos Robi

Otile Brown has kept his relationship under wraps after his breakup with his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Kenyan music sensation Jacob Obunga, popularly known as Otile Brown, has made an exciting announcement that he is soon to become a parent.

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old singer shared the news with his fans through an Instagram statement on Saturday evening, expressing his anticipation and unconditional love for his upcoming child.

"Bizeee will soon be a pope, Inshallah.. I will love you so much baby #Inshaallah," Otile Brown joyfully declared, hinting at his future role as a loving father.

In his heartfelt message, he further emphasized, "I'ma love you hard kiddo," leaving no doubt about his dedication to his unborn child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his breakup with ex-girlfriend Nabayet, Otile Brown has maintained a low-key approach to his love life, keeping his relationships private.

The renowned 'Dusuma' hitmaker candidly shared the challenges he faces in finding genuine partners, especially given his fame.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

"In this position I am, you don’t know whether the person you are meeting is sincere or not, it's a hard test. I think the best time to get a partner is on your way up; once you get there, it is hard to tell who is real and who is not," Otile Brown expressed during a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the singer is not actively searching for a partner, he remains open to settling down if he meets the right person. Otile's past romantic involvements include a relationship with socialite Vera Sidika and his most recent partner, Ethiopian beauty Nabayet.

Beyond his personal life, Otile Brown took the opportunity to warn his loyal fans about fraudsters impersonating him and attempting to scam unsuspecting individuals.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown adds luxurious Range Rover Vogue to his fleet [Photos & Video]

He consistently reminds his followers not to send money to individuals claiming to be him, ensuring their financial safety and security.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels