Vivian in mourning after losing her sister

The 'Chum Chum' hitmaker shared the sad news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 21.

According to her, the sister succumbed to cancer.

"It’s difficult to accept that death is part of life. Oh, my sister," Vivian wrote.

Apart from her ex-husband Sam West, the singer has always kept her family away from the public eye, so there are little to no details about her sister and the rest of the family.

However, Vivian's love for her family waswas, however, evident in her one post on Facebook, where she shared a picture of her sister during a performance. The singer's fans couldn't keep calm after noticing the striking resemblance between the two sisters.

In January 2021, Vivian introduced her look-alike sister to the world with a picture of them together.

"I have a very supportive sister #secretLover Trending watch and comment." This post further showed the sisters' bond, even though they were not in the public eye.

Vivian previously announced the passing of her brother back in April 2017. Sammy was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment after a short illness, but unfortunately, he did not make it.

In an emotional, social media post, Vivian expressed how much she would miss her brother and shared a video of him dancing at her concert alongside Romain Virgo.

Sammy was a big fan of reggae music and loved to dance, and Vivian honoured his memory.

"This was my brother dancing at my concert alongside Romain Virgo. He loved Reggae, and he loved to dance. Today my only brother Samuel Gathii has gone to be with the Lord. I loved him with every bone of my body.

In a touching tribute, Vivian recalled how he used to joke about getting old and how he had left behind a loving family.

"My dear brother, today would have been your 43rd birthday. I can just imagine your call, Siz; today is my birthday. I have become old.

"Today, we're not mourning Sammy. We're celebrating your life and the family you left with us. I'm grateful for every moment I spent with you. We will see each other later. Continue smiling with the Angels," she wrote.