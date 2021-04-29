Kenyans react as Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla Mark 3 years of Anchoring News Together

On Thursday, Swahili News Anchor Lulu Hassan opted to walk fans down memory lane to the day she welcomed her hubby and Co-anchor Rashid Abdalla to the Citizen TV family.

Lulu and Rashid are already celebrating 3 years since being paired together on Nipashe Wikendi.

“3 years on...still growing strong with my partner in crime @rashidyabdalla 😊😊😊😊

#nipashewikendi” wrote Lulu Hassan.

The two became the first couple to anchor news together on main stream media, making history in the Kenyan media industry.

Citizen TV poached Rashid from NTV as a replacement of Kanze Dena who had landed a new job at State House.

There are those who seem to have the magic wand in life. A successful business coupled with a great family life is the ideal and when a couple is able to do it at the same time, we have a power couple.

You might be wondering how it feels working with your spouse in the same office. There are those who call it couple goals while for others is a big no. However, Lulu says that despite maintaining high levels of professionalism while anchoring news with her hubby, people always watch to see if they have issues through their body language.

Reactions

emanyikah “Greatest TV partnership of the century”

prince_kanji7 “The only woman who knows where his husband works 🙌”

mohammad_otieno “Mashallah. May Allah keep the two of you as an Inspiration to this Universe”

doreen.kerubo “My favorite couple 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

ohara_njokj “Aki Sina wapenda wapendwa 😍😍😍”

victoria.barasa “Hahaa sio rahisi ...hongera”

lenah_abraham “My best couple goals all the way😍😍😍”

christine254kenyangal “I love you guys more life😍😍😍😍”

ktheesoft “My favorite inspiration ❤️🔥🔥🔥👏mashallah 😍”

ngendonjoroge_did__herbest “I always watch your show 🔥-You do a great job and I’m proud of you two .Mungu awalinde milele 🙏”

janetkatuto “👏👏👏👏and you do a great job.. 🔥🔥🔥”

donexcellent1 “I love this super awesome..”