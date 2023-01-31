Kevin Mboya the man who travelled to surprise his girlfriend only to be disappointed has been granted an all-expenses paid trip to Mombasa.
Soft life - Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday
Mboya was gifted a three-day paid trip to the Coastal city after the heartbreak he underwent
Mboya whose name has been trending on Twitter for the past week will get time to clear his head thanks to Expedition Maasai Safaris limited.
“Kevin Mboya went to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday but she didn't show up. We gave him a Me-Time vacation to console and heal. We hope he will come back stronger,” read a post by the company.
Pancras Karema, the Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO while presenting the holiday voucher to Kevin said he wants Kevin to forget about the lady who broke his heart.
"Our customers have spoken. They want us to console Kevin Mboya ndio arudi soko. We will fly him to Mombasa for three days for an interrupted beach getaway with flights, accommodation, meals and all drinks on us. By the time he is coming back to Nairobi, he won’t even be remembering the name of that girl who broke his heart." Ratema said.
Photos shared of Mboya show him having a good time on the plane relaxed with yet another bouquet at hand.
Kevin Mboya was the talk of town after he revealed he travelled 500km from Nairobi to Kwale to surprise his girlfriend only to be snubbed.
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Mboya was forced to travel to Nairobi heartbroken casting blame on himself for making the long trip uninvited.
