ADVERTISEMENT
King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling overinterpreted comments about her photo

Amos Robi

Wahu had attended King Kaka's event dubbed 'The Coselium, Opulence In The City' where she took the photo

Nameless and Wahu
Rapper King Kaka has stepped up to support singer Wahu in debunking the comments and assumptions suggesting that she is expecting her fourth child.

The speculation arose after a photo shared by King Kaka depicted Wahu alongside her husband Nameless, with a slightly protruding tummy – a detail that had netizens buzzing with assumptions.

This snapshot was taken during an event organised by King Kaka named 'The Coselium, Opulence In The City.'

The event was hosted at the Nairobi National Museum and drew considerable attention.

Wahu wasted no time in dispelling the rumours that were getting the attention of Instagram users.

Netizens had jumped to conclusions and begun commenting on her pregnancy, with some even sending her congratulatory messages.

Nameless and Wahu
READ: I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

However, the mother of three swiftly put the speculations to rest by revealing the real reason behind her slightly bloated appearance.

"Guys guys guys… Can a girl enjoy her food in peace without being congratulated yawa," followed by laughing emojis.

King Kaka echoed Wahu's sentiment. He joined her in quelling the pregnancy assumptions, highlighting the overreactions that often occur online.

"People are too sensitive nikama hawakulangi," King Kaka commented, shedding light on the fact that people sometimes read too much into innocent situations.

King Kaka performing at the Coselium, Opulence In The City
READ: How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

While some online observers had speculated about Wahu's pregnancy, others opted for a lighthearted approach, questioning what kind of meal she had enjoyed leading to a temporary tummy expansion.

Below are some of the reactions:

chalisterjudy Sasa hapo kwa baby gal kukula inategemea nini😂😂😂anyways inakaa anakula vifitiii😂😂😂

miss_moniks Guys, Wahu just had a baby! Loosing baby weight takes time!

theewambui @wahukagwi 😂😂eat thy bread peacfully

paskagiyo Hii ndio comment you all mnatafuta wahu ni kushiba ameshiba alo stress free na food 😂😂

laurakellitu Watu wa congratulations it's like you don't follow wahu,she posts akiwa ame express milk for shiku....let her be

abdul.martinez😂😂😂 nashangaa @namelesskenya amekimya hvo kwa nini 😂😂 nishapata answer already

Amos Robi
