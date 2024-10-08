King Kalala announces departure from NRG Radio

Popular media personality Prudence Chepkirui popularly known as King Kalala has announced her departure from NRG Radio, marking the end of a significant chapter in her career.

Known for her bold and vibrant approach to discussing societal issues, Kalala has built a reputation as a distinct voice in Kenya's entertainment industry.

Her exit comes after a period of contemplation and the desire to pursue new and exciting opportunities.

King Kalala’s statement

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, King Kalala expressed her gratitude to her supporters and colleagues while announcing her decision to move on from the station.

“After much thought, I have decided to part ways with NRG RADIO. This decision wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s time for me to explore new directions and focus on exciting new ventures ahead,” she revealed.

Kalala known by her fans as the 'King of the Klan,' took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support she has received throughout her journey.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout this journey. Your belief in me and what I do has meant the WORLD,” she wrote, showing appreciation to her dedicated followers.

Reflecting on her journey

King Kalala’s journey at NRG Radio has been nothing short of impactful. Her boldness and wit made her one of the standout figures at the station.

Addressing her colleagues at NRG Radio, she said, "Thank you all for being a part of this magical ride! I’m beyond grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had to grow and collaborate with such a talented group"

A new chapter begins

While King Kalala has not yet disclosed her next move, her statement suggests that she has exciting plans on the horizon. She hinted at bigger things to come, encouraging her fans to stay tuned.

“While this chapter closes, I’m excited about the future and can’t wait to share the next steps with you. Stay tuned, THERE'S SO MUCH MORE TO COME!” she teased, leaving her audience eager to see where her journey will take her next.

