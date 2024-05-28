NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

Radio presenter Shaq the Yungin has announced his departure from NRG Radio, marking the end of a significant six-year chapter in the station.

The popular radio presenter expressed his deep appreciation for the time spent at the station, while also hinting at exciting prospects.

Shaq's message to his followers was filled with gratitude and optimism while he also expressed how tough it has been to come to the decision.

"Crazy I know… New vibes Hardest choice that I’ve been thinking of making for a minute but yeah, I’m gonna miss yall on this side! God bless all who were part of the journey. When you have a shark in a fish bowl it’s gonna break it one day.

While he did not mention where he was moving to, Shaq hinted at sticking to the media industry and his next home will be known in a matter of time.

Don’t guess where I’m going, I’m the only one that knows! see you in a bit, WE OUTSIDE," he wrote on Instagram.

In his formal resignation notice, Shaq reiterated his thanks to NRG Radio and its listeners.

"I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the management. I bid farewell to my colleagues, management, and most importantly to the fans that have tuned in every day for the last 6 years while I was on air.

"As I look forward to the next step in my career, I hope and pray for new opportunities that will come my way and ask for your support," he added.

Before joining NRG Radio, Shaq co-hosted the show YOLO. While in college, he was also a member of the USIU Radio team. Besides media, Shaq is also an influencer.