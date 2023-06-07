King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Alby first shared online that he had been sued on February 27, and at the time, he stated that he was going to quit the content creation field due to frustrations from the lawsuit.

During the interview, Alby mentioned that he once made a video with a lady, and as usual, his content was funny, making the lady laugh in the process.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

What the King of Smiles didn't know, however, is that the video would land him in court two years later.

He continued, stating that it was among the first five videos that he ever shared on TikTok and that he had not gained popularity at that moment.

Alby said that the case had been ongoing in court even before he talked about it publicly in February.

He also added that while he was making people smile on the streets, he was actually a sad man due to what was going on behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Alby on why he didn't quit content creation

Despite the King of Smiles announcing in February that he was going to stop shooting his content with strangers, he didn't because something kept him going.

He revealed that he received a lot of love from his fans, and even an organization offered him free therapy sessions when he was at his lowest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alby said that nowadays he seeks someone's consent before shooting a clip, and he mentioned that the journey has been amazing.

To achieve producing top-notch content, Alby said that he concentrates on evoking natural emotions from the people he interacts with, as well as those who end up watching his clips.