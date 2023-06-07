The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Fabian Simiyu

The King of Smiles says that his fans supported him when he was at his lowest

Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram]
Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram]

Content creator and TikToker Mohammed Alby, famously known as the King of Smiles, finally spoke about one of his videos that landed him in court during a recent interview on June 6, on Nicholas Kioko's channel.

Recommended articles

Alby first shared online that he had been sued on February 27, and at the time, he stated that he was going to quit the content creation field due to frustrations from the lawsuit.

During the interview, Alby mentioned that he once made a video with a lady, and as usual, his content was funny, making the lady laugh in the process.

Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram]
Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

What the King of Smiles didn't know, however, is that the video would land him in court two years later.

He continued, stating that it was among the first five videos that he ever shared on TikTok and that he had not gained popularity at that moment.

Alby said that the case had been ongoing in court even before he talked about it publicly in February.

He also added that while he was making people smile on the streets, he was actually a sad man due to what was going on behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram]
Alby aka King of Smiles [Photo: Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the King of Smiles announcing in February that he was going to stop shooting his content with strangers, he didn't because something kept him going.

He revealed that he received a lot of love from his fans, and even an organization offered him free therapy sessions when he was at his lowest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alby said that nowadays he seeks someone's consent before shooting a clip, and he mentioned that the journey has been amazing.

To achieve producing top-notch content, Alby said that he concentrates on evoking natural emotions from the people he interacts with, as well as those who end up watching his clips.

He added that he loves seeing people smile whenever he shoots his content.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

Arrow Bwoy spills beans on missed opportunity to propose to Nadia

Arrow Bwoy spills beans on missed opportunity to propose to Nadia

Waihiga Mwaura writes history at BBC Africa

Waihiga Mwaura writes history at BBC Africa

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Melvin Alusa declares consequences a woman would face for cheating on him

Melvin Alusa declares consequences a woman would face for cheating on him

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Tina-Turnerrr and her husband

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her