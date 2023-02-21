Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

The rapper expressed his love and admiration for his grandfather, whom he called Babu, in a touching tribute that has since garnered an outpouring of support from his fans and fellow artists.

"I don't know what to say babu, I will always have you in my heart. It is not the same without you, it will never be. The best grandfather to me and to everyone. I will miss you so much," Lil Maina wrote.

Below is a video of Lil Maina and his grandfather:

The rapper went on to thank his grandfather for his unwavering support and for being a positive influence in his life.

"Thank you for making me who I am today. Thank you for the support, thank you for raising me," he wrote. "I love you babu. Till we meet again," the rapper added.

The young creator has featured his grandfather in many of his videos, making a popular figure among his fans. Lil Maina did not reveal the cause of his grandfather's death.

Born in Mombasa, Lil Maina moved to Nairobi to live with his grandparents. It is there that he began pranking his grandfather which eventually saw him become an internet sensation.

Here are are reactions from fellow artists and fans:

In a past interview, Maina revealed many fans appreciated the pranks and videos he did with his grandparents.

In 2022, Maina’s Kishash ft Ndovu Kuu managed to clock over 1 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. 'Kishash' was also the top streamed track on Spotify after being released officially on December 31, 2021.