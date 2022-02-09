RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Kishash' hit-maker Lil Maina reveals why he has quit music

Dennis Milimo

I'm done - says the Kishash hitmaker

'Kishash' hit maker Lil Maina during a recent interview with Pulse Kenya
'Kishash' hit maker Lil Maina during a recent interview with Pulse Kenya

Fast-rising Kenyan musician and content creator Jeremy Maina, alias Lil Maina, has opened up on the possibility of quitting the music industry.

In a Q&A session with his fans, Maina disclosed that he had promised himself to quit music when one of his songs top charts in the country and he achieved that with his single, Kishash.

"Dropping any song this year? I want you to drop another banger for me because I'm finishing high school,” a fan told Lil Maina.

The celebrity replied with: “I stopped making music.”

Lil Maina on stage with Nikita Kering at a past event
Lil Maina on stage with Nikita Kering at a past event

In a separate interview with Tonnie Murithi, Maina reiterated the sentiment, stating that he will never release another song.

"Naacha muziki. Nilikuwa nimejiambia nitaacha music wakati ngoma yangu moja itakuwa number one (I've stopped recording music. I had vowed to leave the music industry as soon as one of my songs became a number one hit).

"So I’m done and I'll never release another song. Nimeachive kile nilikuwa nadai (I've achieved what I had wanted),” Lil Maina explained.

Lil Maina rose to fame after videos of him pranking his grandparents went viral.

The recent high school graduate has been making the most absurd videos since 2018, taking online comedy to a new level with his antics, which are actually part and parcel of his lyrics as we have grown to find out.

Lil Maina announces plans to quit Music
Lil Maina announces plans to quit Music

The young star has understood the power of laughter, his funny skits on TikTok and Instagram coupled with his bizarre lyrics have not only elicited positive reactions from Kenyans but also attracted a barrage of loyal fans.

In 2022, Maina’s Kishash ft Ndovu Kuu managed to clock over 1 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. Kishash was also the top streamed track on Spotify after being released officially on December 31, 2021.

Fans were excited when Lil Maina and Ndovu Kuu revealed that they were working on a joint project and when the song drop it was accorded a deserving reception as the two did not disappoint.

Several reactions suggested that Ndovu Kuu was the icing on the cake as far as Kishash is concerned.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

