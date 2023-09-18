The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

Amos Robi

Kwambox said she has already spoken to Khaligraph and that they have already patched things up

Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox
Morning Kiss host Kwambox has extended an apology to Khaligraph Jones, putting an end to two weeks of tension following her allegations that the rapper had declined a BBC interview.

Kwambox publicly acknowledged her mistake and expressed that she had already met Khaligraph and that the two were on good terms.

Kwambox said she had done her digging and found out that Khaligraph actually did the interview unlike what she alleged earlier.

"We had a conversation here on air, and I remember expressing my concerns as his fan for not showing up during an interview. I took time this weekend and did my research, and he did the interview. Me and Khaligraph are good," Kwambox shared on air.

Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox
READ: Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Kwambox also shared a snippet of Khaligraph's interview and even gave her insight into how good the interview was.

"He did do the interview, and he sounded extremely happy. He did the interview on BBC. We all make mistakes. For me, it reached a point, but I am not too proud to apologize. We did have a conversation, and me and him, we're cool," she added.

The controversy began on September 5 when rapper Khaligraph Jones took to Instagram to call out Kwambox and her co-host Chito Ndhlovu for allegedly spreading false information about his U.K. trip.

During their show on Kiss 100, Kwambox and Chito claimed that Khaligraph had declined an interview with BBC 1Xtra Radio, a statement that clearly angered the rapper.

Khaligraph accused the presenters of 'hating' on him and spreading false information for the sake of gaining online attention. He demanded an apology from the two for their comments.

"Chito and Kwambox stay hating, sharing false information for clicks. You have to apologize for these lies you are sharing on Kiss 100," Khaligraph posted on Instagram.

Khaligraph Jones
READ: Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

Khaligraph also pointed out that the presenters had neglected to mention his London show, highlighting the falsehoods they had propagated. He expressed his frustration with their actions and stated that they would address the matter upon his return to Kenya.

The controversy sparked discussions among Khaligraph's fans, many of whom showed their support for the rapper and questioned the journalistic ethics of Kwambox and Chito.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
