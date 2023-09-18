New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

Kwambox publicly acknowledged her mistake and expressed that she had already met Khaligraph and that the two were on good terms.

Kwambox said she had done her digging and found out that Khaligraph actually did the interview unlike what she alleged earlier.

"We had a conversation here on air, and I remember expressing my concerns as his fan for not showing up during an interview. I took time this weekend and did my research, and he did the interview. Me and Khaligraph are good," Kwambox shared on air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Kwambox also shared a snippet of Khaligraph's interview and even gave her insight into how good the interview was.

"He did do the interview, and he sounded extremely happy. He did the interview on BBC. We all make mistakes. For me, it reached a point, but I am not too proud to apologize. We did have a conversation, and me and him, we're cool," she added.

The controversy began on September 5 when rapper Khaligraph Jones took to Instagram to call out Kwambox and her co-host Chito Ndhlovu for allegedly spreading false information about his U.K. trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their show on Kiss 100, Kwambox and Chito claimed that Khaligraph had declined an interview with BBC 1Xtra Radio, a statement that clearly angered the rapper.

Khaligraph accused the presenters of 'hating' on him and spreading false information for the sake of gaining online attention. He demanded an apology from the two for their comments.

"Chito and Kwambox stay hating, sharing false information for clicks. You have to apologize for these lies you are sharing on Kiss 100," Khaligraph posted on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaligraph also pointed out that the presenters had neglected to mention his London show, highlighting the falsehoods they had propagated. He expressed his frustration with their actions and stated that they would address the matter upon his return to Kenya.