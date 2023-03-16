ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

Amos Robi

KRG quashed rumours of being involved in money laundering

KRG The Don
KRG The Don

Kenyan singer and businessman KRG The Don has finally lifted the veil on his source of wealth.

Recommended articles

With his luxurious lifestyle and flashy persona, fans have long been left to speculate on how the artist made his millions. However, in a recent interview, KRG finally revealed the truth behind his financial success.

“I inherited all my grandparents' wealth. My grandmother gave my mother her blessings and told her that the child that would be born after her death would inherit all her wealth,” KRG said.

This revelation sheds light on how the singer was able to make his first million at the young age of 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to KRG, the money he makes from music is just peanuts compared to what he earns from his other businesses.

KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]
KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video] KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to his inheritance, KRG has also ventured into various business ventures, including supplying sand and ballast for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). KRG’s involvement in the SGR project gave him the opportunity to build his wealth even further.

“I was given a tender to bring sand and ballast from Makindu to Kiwi, and I built all that," KRG said.

KRG has built an impressive portfolio of properties and businesses, spanning industries such as transport, construction, and tourism. In a past interview, he spoke candidly about his various ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My money comes from business. I am into construction. I have a company that builds roads and buildings together with my partner. I also have a tour and travel business where we do ticketing, safaris, and car hire," KRG revealed.

READ: KRG The Don lectures Simple Boy after online trolling

Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions
Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to these ventures, KRG also owns a transport business that specializes in commercial lorries like trailers and tippers.

According to KRG, the key to making money is having a deep hunger for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The secret of making money is first dependent on the level of hunger for the money you have. It depends on what you want in your life and how much you want to achieve in life," he explained.

KRG has numerously faced accusations of being involved in illegal activities. However, he has brushed off these claims, stating that only lazy people associate him with money laundering.

Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions
Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

KRG credits his father with instilling in him a strong sense of business acumen from a young age. This early exposure to diverse business ventures has undoubtedly contributed to KRG's success as a businessman today.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 things to keep in mind when meeting Anerlisa Muigai

3 things to keep in mind when meeting Anerlisa Muigai

KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

Felicity Shiru moves to dispose of multi-million push gift after 5 months

Felicity Shiru moves to dispose of multi-million push gift after 5 months

Meet Margaret Kariuki: Kenyan actress making waves in Indian Film Industry

Meet Margaret Kariuki: Kenyan actress making waves in Indian Film Industry

Top Radio Maisha DJ quits for new station after 7 years

Top Radio Maisha DJ quits for new station after 7 years

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Harmonize unveils new podcast to celebrate big day

Harmonize unveils new podcast to celebrate big day

Betty Kyallo opens up on plans to have another child

Betty Kyallo opens up on plans to have another child

Betty Kyallo's double birthday delight - celebrating 2 blessings in style

Betty Kyallo's double birthday delight - celebrating 2 blessings in style

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Costa Stitch

Costa Titch biography: Career, girlfriend, net worth, friendship with AKA

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Yvette Obura and Diana Bahati

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua