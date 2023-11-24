Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Kris Erroh, celebrated for chart-toppers like 'Mmh Baba' and 'Katikia Yesu,' asserts that the secular realm offers a broader spectrum of opportunities, translating into increased financial gains, a factor that has driven several artists to explore this avenue.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, Kris Erroh delved into the financial realities faced by musicians, stating, "Most people who do music do it as a grind, people are trying to put food on the table, and just being honest, gospel has been a bit low when it comes to big gigs."

This economic pressure, he argues, makes the transition to secular music a logical and pragmatic choice for artists who depend on their craft for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel singer Kris Erroh Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing potential criticism from the religious community, Kris Erroh shared his own struggles, revealing a personal moment when he contemplated parting ways with gospel music.

"Church people can be opinionated, but it's a season that I have personally been through," he said.

Importantly, Kris Erroh dismissed the notion that artists forsake their gospel identity when venturing into secular sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some of the artists I meet that have switched are still gospel artists; it's just that ni grind tu wanapiga so I don't judge people," he asserted.

For Kris Erroh, and many others navigating the complex music industry landscape, the move to secular genres represents a strategic adaptation to the demands of the market rather than a fundamental departure from their gospel roots.

Gospel singer Kris Erroh Pulse Live Kenya