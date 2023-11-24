The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Amos Robi

Kris Erroh dismissed the notion that artists forsake their gospel identity when venturing into secular sounds.

Gospel singer Kris Erroh
Gospel singer Kris Erroh

Gospel singer Christopher Njogu Munene, widely recognized as Kris Erroh, has emerged as a staunch advocate for artists making the transition from gospel to secular music, a move often met with skepticism and criticism.

Recommended articles

Kris Erroh, celebrated for chart-toppers like 'Mmh Baba' and 'Katikia Yesu,' asserts that the secular realm offers a broader spectrum of opportunities, translating into increased financial gains, a factor that has driven several artists to explore this avenue.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, Kris Erroh delved into the financial realities faced by musicians, stating, "Most people who do music do it as a grind, people are trying to put food on the table, and just being honest, gospel has been a bit low when it comes to big gigs."

This economic pressure, he argues, makes the transition to secular music a logical and pragmatic choice for artists who depend on their craft for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel singer Kris Erroh
Gospel singer Kris Erroh Gospel singer Kris Erroh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

Addressing potential criticism from the religious community, Kris Erroh shared his own struggles, revealing a personal moment when he contemplated parting ways with gospel music.

"Church people can be opinionated, but it's a season that I have personally been through," he said.

Importantly, Kris Erroh dismissed the notion that artists forsake their gospel identity when venturing into secular sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some of the artists I meet that have switched are still gospel artists; it's just that ni grind tu wanapiga so I don't judge people," he asserted.

For Kris Erroh, and many others navigating the complex music industry landscape, the move to secular genres represents a strategic adaptation to the demands of the market rather than a fundamental departure from their gospel roots.

Gospel singer Kris Erroh
Gospel singer Kris Erroh Gospel singer Kris Erroh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

As Kris Erroh prepares for his musical resurgence with a scheduled show on November 25, he encourages a more compassionate perspective toward artists, acknowledging that the trajectory of their careers often involves dynamic shifts dictated by the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done - Oxlade

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done - Oxlade

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

10 East African throwback collaborations that became anthems

10 East African throwback collaborations that became anthems

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related