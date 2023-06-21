7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

However, there are instances where individual ambitions and creative differences lead to the separation of group bands

Surprisingly, parting ways has proven to be a catalyst for several remarkable singers, propelling them to even greater success as solo artists.

From Mejja to Ben Cyco, here are 7 singers who have achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

Mejja

Mejja initially began his music career as a solo artist, producing hit songs like 'Landlord.' Later, he joined forces with Madtraxx and Kid Kora to form The Kansoul Group.

Pulse Live Kenya

While the group enjoyed success with tracks such as 'Bablas' and 'Dabotap,' Mejja eventually pursued a solo career that propelled him to new heights.

Known for his unique style and witty lyrics, Mejja became a household name with chart-toppers like 'Siskii' and 'Kanairo Dating.'

Miracle Baby

Peter Miracle Baby, formerly part of the popular Gengetone crew Sailors, faced a challenging period following the group's split.

However, he embraced his talent and determination to forge a successful solo path.

Pulse Live Kenya

With his girlfriend Carol Katrue, Miracle Baby now showcases his skills singing in the Kikuyu dialect.

Nyashinski

Nyashinski's departure from the popular Kenyan group Kleptomaniax sent shockwaves through the music scene.

Kleptomaniax, consisting of Nyashinski, Roba, and Collo, achieved tremendous success in the early 2000s with hits like 'Haree,' 'Swing Swing,' and 'Tuendelee.'

After the group's split in 2004, Nyashinski embarked on a solo journey, becoming one of Kenya's most influential musicians with songs like 'Mungu Pekee' and 'Now You Know.'

Diamond, Nyashinski, Zuchu & Otile win big at East Africa Entertainment awards [Full List] Pulse Live Kenya

Moji Short Baba

Following the split of gospel group Kelele Takatifu in 2017, Moji Short Baba ventured into a solo career that merged his faith with contemporary sounds.

His songs, such as 'Wacha Story' and 'Mitumba,' propelled him to the forefront of Kenyan gospel music.

Sanapei Tande

Sanapei Tande's departure from the vibrant Kenyan girl group Sema in 2005 marked the beginning of a transformative journey as a solo artist.

With her captivating vocals and engaging stage presence, Sanapei flourished in the music industry. Hits like 'Amina' and 'Jali' showcases her versatility and solidifies her status as a star in the Kenyan music scene.

Ben Cyco

Former Christ Cyco member Bernard Kariuki, known as Ben Cyco, made significant strides as a solo artist after the award-winning group disbanded in 2016.

While the other members pursued different interests, Ben remained dedicated to his music.

Singer Ben Cyco Pulse Live Kenya

Releasing a string of successful songs like 'Lile Lile,' 'One Touch,' and 'Cheza Kama Wewe,' he showcased his individual artistry and continued to captivate audiences.

Mbosso

Mbosso's decision to step away from one of Tanzania's most loved music group Yamoto Band opened doors to an extraordinary solo career.

The band which comprised of Dogo Aslay, Enock Bella, Beka Flavour and Mbosso split in 2017 due to finances.

Tanzanian singer Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya