Radio Maisha and KTN Presenter Anthony Ndiema and his wife Nenoh Ndiema have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

Taking to Instagram, Ndiema revealed that he is happy to welcome baby number 4 into his family.

The couple have named their bundle of joy; Eliana Nelel Ndiema. The name Eliana means God Has Answered and is of Hebrew origin.

“God is so good.

It’s with lots of joy that we welcome our 4th born baby, Eliana Nelel Ndiema😊

Psalms 127:5 Glory to God🙌🏾” shared Anthony Ndiema.

KTN’s Anthony Ndiema & wife welcome baby number 4 (Photo)

Following the announcement, celebrities and fans took to the comment section congratulate the couple for being blessed with another baby into their family.

