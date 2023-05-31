Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Taking to Twitter, Madowo recounted the frightening encounter and expressed gratitude for their fortunate escape.

The incident unfolded while Madowo and his companions were dining at a restaurant located on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida. Madowo revealed how a few small choices may have saved their lives.

The journalist explained that they had arrived early and chose a spot that happened to be a bit farther away. It was their hunger that determined their seating choice that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madowo expressed his gratitude for that seemingly insignificant decision, highlighting the fact that even though they were not directly involved in the incident, the proximity of the shooting was a stark reminder of the prevalent gun violence in the United States.

Hollywood Ocean Beach Front Broadwalk where the shooting incident occured Photo/Larry Madowo/Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

He further mentioned that one of the victims was just a 1-year-old child.

"We were at a restaurant on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida when a shooting happened down the street. I took this picture as we ate. We could have easily been part of US gun violence statistics if we weren’t so hungry & picked the 1st spot," Madowo shared on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a CNN report, the shooting near Florida's Hollywood Beach Broadwalk left nine people injured. As of Tuesday, six of the victims remained in stable condition at local hospitals, while three others had been treated and discharged. The incident is believed to have originated from an altercation between two groups in a busy area of the beach.

The victims range in age from one to 65 years old, with four being minors and five being adults. In response to the shooting, the Hollywood Police Department detained multiple individuals on Monday, including two men who were subsequently arrested on weapons charges.