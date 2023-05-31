The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Amos Robi

Nine people including a one-year-old child were injured during the incident

CNN journalist Larry Madowo
CNN journalist Larry Madowo

CNN journalist Larry Madowo recently shared a harrowing experience of a shooting incident while having a meal at a restaurant in Florida, USA.

Recommended articles

Taking to Twitter, Madowo recounted the frightening encounter and expressed gratitude for their fortunate escape.

The incident unfolded while Madowo and his companions were dining at a restaurant located on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida. Madowo revealed how a few small choices may have saved their lives.

The journalist explained that they had arrived early and chose a spot that happened to be a bit farther away. It was their hunger that determined their seating choice that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madowo expressed his gratitude for that seemingly insignificant decision, highlighting the fact that even though they were not directly involved in the incident, the proximity of the shooting was a stark reminder of the prevalent gun violence in the United States.

Hollywood Ocean Beach Front Broadwalk where the shooting incident occured Photo/Larry Madowo/Twitter
Hollywood Ocean Beach Front Broadwalk where the shooting incident occured Photo/Larry Madowo/Twitter Hollywood Ocean Beach Front Broadwalk where the shooting incident occured Photo/Larry Madowo/Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

He further mentioned that one of the victims was just a 1-year-old child.

"We were at a restaurant on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida when a shooting happened down the street. I took this picture as we ate. We could have easily been part of US gun violence statistics if we weren’t so hungry & picked the 1st spot," Madowo shared on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a CNN report, the shooting near Florida's Hollywood Beach Broadwalk left nine people injured. As of Tuesday, six of the victims remained in stable condition at local hospitals, while three others had been treated and discharged. The incident is believed to have originated from an altercation between two groups in a busy area of the beach.

READ: Larry Madowo reacts after Elon Musk restored his Twitter verification badge

The victims range in age from one to 65 years old, with four being minors and five being adults. In response to the shooting, the Hollywood Police Department detained multiple individuals on Monday, including two men who were subsequently arrested on weapons charges.

Police further said they recovered five handguns – two of which were stolen.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wambui Ngugi shares Elani's plans after a 4-year break

Wambui Ngugi shares Elani's plans after a 4-year break

He meant the world to me - Michelle Ntalami mourns her baby Pixel

He meant the world to me - Michelle Ntalami mourns her baby Pixel

Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing