Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

According to Lava Lava, the chain was original and cost him a substantial amount of money, although he declined to specify the exact price.

He explained that the chain fell while he was performing on stage, and despite searching, he only managed to find the hook.

Singer Lava Lava Pulse Live Kenya

Lava Lava requested his fans to return it to him if they come across it and promised to reward whoever found it, as he highly valued the lost chain.

"Ile cheni ni kitu muhimu sana kwangu kwa kua ni kitu ambacho nilikua nadream kukipata na ni cha gharama sana kwa hiyo Mungu anisaidie niipate.

"[The chain is important to me and it's something that I was dreaming to get and it is expensive. Let God help me to locate it]," Lava Lava said.

He added that whoever finds it should then reach out to him through his social media handles.

Explaining why he didn't mention the exact price of the lost chain, Lava Lava said that he was afraid that whoever has it might end up selling it.

Music celebrities who lost their valuables in concerts

Bien-Aimé Baraza of the Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol revealed on January 1, 2022, that he lost valuable items during a New Year's Eve show he was performing at.

In a post on his official social media platforms, Bien stated that he lost his phone and car keys, suspecting that he had been pickpocketed.

“Hey guys, so last night at the NRG Wave concert, I can't remember who I was talking to but somebody pickpocketed me.

Sauti Sol star Bien Pulse Live Kenya

"I lost my Infinix Note 11 Pro and car keys (Porsche Cayenne) among other valuables in the jacket. The phone had all my recent voice notes of the next Sauti Sol album,” the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker said.

He added that he was willing to reward Sh50,000 to anyone who returns the items.

Diamond Platnumz

Bongo Flava artist, Diamond Platnumz, experienced a harrowing incident during a live performance in Lubumbashi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As he made his way towards the stage, the crowd's enthusiasm took an unexpected turn.

In a video shared on Diamond's Instagram, the artist was dressed in his signature style, donning sunglasses, a collection of jewelry, an orange beanie hat perfectly matching his shirt, and a pair of vibrant green shorts.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The electrified crowd surged around him, pushing him aside.

