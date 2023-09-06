The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

Fabian Simiyu

Lava Lava claims he will reward whoever returns the chain to him.

Bongo Flava star Lava Lava
Bongo Flava star Lava Lava

Bongo Flava star Lava Lava is pleading with his fans to return his lost chain, which he dropped during his recent concert in Mtwara, Tanzania.

According to Lava Lava, the chain was original and cost him a substantial amount of money, although he declined to specify the exact price.

He explained that the chain fell while he was performing on stage, and despite searching, he only managed to find the hook.

Singer Lava Lava Pulse Live Kenya
Lava Lava requested his fans to return it to him if they come across it and promised to reward whoever found it, as he highly valued the lost chain.

"Ile cheni ni kitu muhimu sana kwangu kwa kua ni kitu ambacho nilikua nadream kukipata na ni cha gharama sana kwa hiyo Mungu anisaidie niipate.

"[The chain is important to me and it's something that I was dreaming to get and it is expensive. Let God help me to locate it]," Lava Lava said.

He added that whoever finds it should then reach out to him through his social media handles.

Singer Lava Lava Pulse Live Kenya
Explaining why he didn't mention the exact price of the lost chain, Lava Lava said that he was afraid that whoever has it might end up selling it.

Bien-Aimé Baraza of the Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol revealed on January 1, 2022, that he lost valuable items during a New Year's Eve show he was performing at.

In a post on his official social media platforms, Bien stated that he lost his phone and car keys, suspecting that he had been pickpocketed.

Hey guys, so last night at the NRG Wave concert, I can't remember who I was talking to but somebody pickpocketed me.

Sauti Sol star Bien Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

"I lost my Infinix Note 11 Pro and car keys (Porsche Cayenne) among other valuables in the jacket. The phone had all my recent voice notes of the next Sauti Sol album,” the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker said.

He added that he was willing to reward Sh50,000 to anyone who returns the items.

Bongo Flava artist, Diamond Platnumz, experienced a harrowing incident during a live performance in Lubumbashi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As he made his way towards the stage, the crowd's enthusiasm took an unexpected turn.

In a video shared on Diamond's Instagram, the artist was dressed in his signature style, donning sunglasses, a collection of jewelry, an orange beanie hat perfectly matching his shirt, and a pair of vibrant green shorts.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The electrified crowd surged around him, pushing him aside.

Amid the commotion, some individuals in the audience seized the opportunity to snatch his distinctive beanie hat and sunglasses. They even attempted to steal his eye-catching chain.

