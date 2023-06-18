This nonsense must stop! Lilian Muli fiercely responds to rumours about her love life

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Muli addressed the issue and called out those who have been using her picture to circulate inaccurate information.

In a straightforward manner, she expressed her disapproval and urged for an end to such falsehoods.

"This is fake. This nonsense must stop!" Muli wrote, making her stance clear on the matter.

Pulse Live Kenya

The incident that triggered this response involved a picture of Muli wearing a black dress at an event.

Overlaid on the image were words suggesting that she was open to dating younger men who are financially challenged.

"I'm open to dating younger men who are broke," the words read.

Twitter users were quick to share the manipulated image, leading to Muli's name trending on the platform. However, she was far from pleased with the false narrative being propagated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muli's witty comeback showcased her irritation with the situation, as she aimed to set the record straight and put an end to the spreading of baseless rumors.

Here are some of the Twitter posts

This was too fast.. Broke guys tumefikiwaaaa..mnipee number ya Lilian Muli - @Waruijoh2

Lilian Muli is being insincere, no marriage between a broke man and a rich woman can work. Maybe she just needs some sexual satisfaction. Remember to Fear women always - @Magwaz3