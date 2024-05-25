The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Amos Robi

The past winners of Miss World Kenya beauty contest have gone on to lead successful lives with some in business and some in the corporate space

Past Miss World Kenya Winners Wavinya Maria, Janet Mulei, Evelyn Njambi and Cecilia Mwangi
Past Miss World Kenya Winners Wavinya Maria, Janet Mulei, Evelyn Njambi and Cecilia Mwangi
  • Past winners of Miss World Kenya are leading successful lives in various fields
  • Some winners are involved in business and corporate space, while others are in education and beauty industry
  • Winners like Cecilia Mwangi and Janet Kibugu are entrepreneurs and involved in philanthropic projects

Recommended articles

Kenya has proudly presented some of the most stunning and accomplished women in the Miss World pageant over the years.

These queens have not only represented the country with grace and elegance but have also made significant impacts in various fields.

Here’s a look at where some of the previous Miss World Kenya winners are now and what they are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryanne Kariuki was the winner of the 2002 contest. Before winning her title, she was undertaking computer classes.

After her reign, Kariuki pursued her own interests.

Janet Kibugu was the winner of Miss World Kenya 2003. From a young age, Kibugu had a love for children, and even before winning the beauty title, she ran a kindergarten for small children as a way of giving back to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibugu went on to graduate with a law degree and is also an entrepreneur. Interestingly, Kibugu is married to NRG Radio proprietor Kevin Mulei.

MIss World Kenya 2003 Janet Kibugu
MIss World Kenya 2003 Janet Kibugu Pulse Live Kenya

Juliet Ochieng' won the contest in 2004. After her win, she moved to Belgium, where she continued with modelling and ventured into music, movie production, and acting.

Ochieng is also a mother of two daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya 2004 Juliet Ochieng'
Miss World Kenya 2004 Juliet Ochieng' Pulse Live Kenya

Cecilia Mwangi was one of the most prominent holders of the title. Her anti-jigger campaign during her time as Miss World Kenya further put her in the limelight.

After her reign as Miss Kenya, Mwangi was romantically involved with Coast-based politician Danson Mungatana before the two parted ways.

The relationship with Mungatana made Mwangi a person of interest for the media and Kenyans. The two have a daughter together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya 2005 Cecilia Mwangi
Miss World Kenya 2005 Cecilia Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Mwangi is an Innovation Ecosystem Manager for the Kenya Industry Entrepreneurship Project (KIEP). She is also the Anti-Jigger Campaign Ambassador, a project of Ahadi Kenya Trust.

Khadijah was born in Nakuru and brought up in the capital, Nairobi, where she has worked as cabin crew and as a model.

She won the 2006 Miss World Kenya title and afterwards ventured into business and is the proprietor of a beauty products company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth Kinuthia was the 2007 title winner and is now involved in beauty education, something she began way back.

Miss World Kenya 2007 Ruth Kinuthia
Miss World Kenya 2007 Ruth Kinuthia Miss World Kenya 2007 Ruth Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

Fiona, a commerce graduate, was crowned Miss World Kenya in 2009 and today works as a sales manager for Temenos East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya 2009 Fiona Konchellah
Miss World Kenya 2009 Fiona Konchellah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sharon Obara is this year's Miss World Kenya

She won the 'Beauty with a Purpose' crown during the Miss World competition held in Sanya, China, in October 2010.

This was due to her collaboration with Cecilia Mwangi in the eradication of jiggers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her time as Miss Kenya, Metto got into entrepreneurship.

Anyango, a communications guru, won the title in 2011 and moved on to her private ventures after her reign.

Shamim Ali was the winner of the 2012 pageant and led a private life after winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangui Gitonga was born and raised in Mombasa. She was the winner of the pageant in 2013. Currently, Gitonga lives a private life out of the public limelight.

Idah was born and raised in Tala, a small town in Machakos County. The Miss World final was held in London, and Kenyan representative Idah Nguma became the second Kenyan to achieve the position of 7th out of 121 countries.

After the contest, Idah worked with several companies in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya Idah Nguma
Miss World Kenya Idah Nguma Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Kenyan beauty queen Evelyn Njambi is receiving death threats and attacks from Tanzanians

Mwangi won the contest in 2015 and has since maintained a low profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beauty from Kiambu won the contest in 2016 and has largely maintained a low profile.

Miss World Kenya 2016 Evelyn Njambi
Miss World Kenya 2016 Evelyn Njambi Miss World Kenya 2016 Evelyn Njambi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Kenyan beauty queen Evelyn Njambi is receiving death threats and attacks from Tanzanians

Jeruto won the contest in 2017. The beauty, who completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Travel Management, is now a tourism marketer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya 2017 Magline Jeruto
Miss World Kenya 2017 Magline Jeruto Pulse Live Kenya

Finali Galaiya was crowned Miss World Kenya. The event was held at the Westlands Mall rooftop on the 8th of September 2018, and this saw Finali take over from Magline Jeruto, who was the 2017 crown bearer.

Galaiya currently works as a Corporate Strategy Analyst at ABSA Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Beauty with a Purpose' project that Wavinya selected, which focused on ending period shaming and poverty, enabled her to clinch the 2019 title.

Wavinya is currently active in modelling.

Miss World Kenya 2017 Wavinya Maria
Miss World Kenya 2017 Wavinya Maria Pulse Live Kenya

In August 2021, Obara was crowned Miss World Kenya, a title she held until 2022. She is currently a customer experience team leader.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss World Kenya 2021 Sharon Obara.
Miss World Kenya 2021 Sharon Obara. Pulse Live Kenya

Chantou Kwamboka was crowned Miss Kenya 2022 on December 10. The 50th edition of the Miss Kenya contest was broadcast live on NTV, from Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi.

From Left to Right: Chantou Kwamboka, Sharon Obara and Mwihaki Njogu.
From Left to Right: Chantou Kwamboka, Sharon Obara and Mwihaki Njogu. Pulse Live Kenya

The 2024 contest has opened.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start

An image of Former Citizen TV news anchor Kimani Mbugua during his time at Kenyans

Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's Biography: Son, net worth, most popular shows & industry scandals