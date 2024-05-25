Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Kenya has proudly presented some of the most stunning and accomplished women in the Miss World pageant over the years.

These queens have not only represented the country with grace and elegance but have also made significant impacts in various fields.

Here’s a look at where some of the previous Miss World Kenya winners are now and what they are doing.

Maryanne Kariuki - 2002

Maryanne Kariuki was the winner of the 2002 contest. Before winning her title, she was undertaking computer classes.

After her reign, Kariuki pursued her own interests.

Janet Kibugu - 2003

Janet Kibugu was the winner of Miss World Kenya 2003. From a young age, Kibugu had a love for children, and even before winning the beauty title, she ran a kindergarten for small children as a way of giving back to the community.

Kibugu went on to graduate with a law degree and is also an entrepreneur. Interestingly, Kibugu is married to NRG Radio proprietor Kevin Mulei.

Juliet Ochieng’ - 2004

Juliet Ochieng' won the contest in 2004. After her win, she moved to Belgium, where she continued with modelling and ventured into music, movie production, and acting.

Ochieng is also a mother of two daughters.

Cecilia Mwangi - 2005

Cecilia Mwangi was one of the most prominent holders of the title. Her anti-jigger campaign during her time as Miss World Kenya further put her in the limelight.

After her reign as Miss Kenya, Mwangi was romantically involved with Coast-based politician Danson Mungatana before the two parted ways.

The relationship with Mungatana made Mwangi a person of interest for the media and Kenyans. The two have a daughter together.

Currently, Mwangi is an Innovation Ecosystem Manager for the Kenya Industry Entrepreneurship Project (KIEP). She is also the Anti-Jigger Campaign Ambassador, a project of Ahadi Kenya Trust.

Shamillah Khadija Kiptoo - 2006

Khadijah was born in Nakuru and brought up in the capital, Nairobi, where she has worked as cabin crew and as a model.

She won the 2006 Miss World Kenya title and afterwards ventured into business and is the proprietor of a beauty products company.

Ruth Kinuthia - 2007

Ruth Kinuthia was the 2007 title winner and is now involved in beauty education, something she began way back.

Fiona Konchellah - 2009

Fiona, a commerce graduate, was crowned Miss World Kenya in 2009 and today works as a sales manager for Temenos East Africa.

Natasha Metto - 2010

She won the 'Beauty with a Purpose' crown during the Miss World competition held in Sanya, China, in October 2010.

This was due to her collaboration with Cecilia Mwangi in the eradication of jiggers.

After her time as Miss Kenya, Metto got into entrepreneurship.

Catherine Anyango - 2011

Anyango, a communications guru, won the title in 2011 and moved on to her private ventures after her reign.

Shamim Ali - 2012

Shamim Ali was the winner of the 2012 pageant and led a private life after winning.

Wangui Gitonga - 2013

Wangui Gitonga was born and raised in Mombasa. She was the winner of the pageant in 2013. Currently, Gitonga lives a private life out of the public limelight.

Idah Nguma - 2014

Idah was born and raised in Tala, a small town in Machakos County. The Miss World final was held in London, and Kenyan representative Idah Nguma became the second Kenyan to achieve the position of 7th out of 121 countries.

After the contest, Idah worked with several companies in Kenya.

Charity Mwangi - 2015

Mwangi won the contest in 2015 and has since maintained a low profile.

Evelyn Njambi - 2016

The beauty from Kiambu won the contest in 2016 and has largely maintained a low profile.

Magline Jeruto - 2017

Jeruto won the contest in 2017. The beauty, who completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Travel Management, is now a tourism marketer.

Finali Galaiya - 2018

Finali Galaiya was crowned Miss World Kenya. The event was held at the Westlands Mall rooftop on the 8th of September 2018, and this saw Finali take over from Magline Jeruto, who was the 2017 crown bearer.

Galaiya currently works as a Corporate Strategy Analyst at ABSA Bank.

Wavinya Maria - 2019

The 'Beauty with a Purpose' project that Wavinya selected, which focused on ending period shaming and poverty, enabled her to clinch the 2019 title.

Wavinya is currently active in modelling.

Sharon Obara - 2021

In August 2021, Obara was crowned Miss World Kenya, a title she held until 2022. She is currently a customer experience team leader.

Chantou Kwamboka - 2023

Chantou Kwamboka was crowned Miss Kenya 2022 on December 10. The 50th edition of the Miss Kenya contest was broadcast live on NTV, from Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi.

