ADVERTISEMENT
Owners of companies Pritty Vishy is set to work with

Lynet Okumu

Here’s a brief look at the companies that content creator Pritty Vishy is set to work with and their owners.

Content creator Pritty Vishy
  • Bishop Muthee Kiengei facilitated Pritty Vishy's reconciliation and introduction to investors for ambassadorial roles.
  • Pritty Vishy will be working with 5 companies.
  • Some of the owners of these businesses have a connection with Bishop Kiengei.

After a public fallout that saw Bishop Muthee Kiengei and content creator Pritty Vishy trending online for days, the preacher reached out to Vishy in a bid to make amends.

Kiengei had previously apologised for making harsh remarks about Pritty and her ex, Stevo Simple Boy. On September 4, Kiengei revealed that they met and made peace.

However, their meeting was not just about reconciliation. Kiengei took the opportunity to introduce Pritty to investors who offered her ambassadorial roles in their companies, turning the once heated exchange into a potential turning point in Pritty's career.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024

Bishop Kiengei shared details of the companies that Pritty will now be working with, expressing gratitude to the businesses for offering her these roles.

A notable aspect about most of the owners of these businesses is their connection with Kiengei, as evident from their interactions on social media. Some of them attend his church and refer to him as their bishop.

Here’s a brief look at the companies and their owners.

Zunguka Africa Safaris LTD is a travel agency in Kenya that offers both local and international trips.

The company is led by Samson Kimani, a graduate of Kenyatta University who also serves as the Director of Zunguka Couriers and Rent A Shelf Limited.

Muthee Kiengei with Zunguka Africa Safaris LTD CEO Samson Kimani
Fanikisha Micro Finance is a non-deposit-taking microfinance institution that provides loan facilities to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With branches in Nairobi and Nakuru, the company aims to support small businesses in growing their operations.

Geoffrey Kariuki serves as the Director, while Jackson Kihumba is the Chief Executive Officer. Through her ambassadorial role, Pritty will be helping to highlight the institution’s offerings to a broader audience.

Cactus Properties is a real estate company involved in land buying and selling, land surveying, and construction.

The company is owned by Kenneth Mbaria and has been involved in various property projects across the country.

By collaborating with Cactus Properties, Pritty Vishy is set to promote the brand in the property market.

Cactus Properties' CEO Kenneth Mbaria with Bishop Muthee Kiengei

JUJYS Mahogany and Gypsum Centre specialises in timber products, doors, door frames, and CNC work.

Owned by Maina Wa Jujys Mahogany, the business offers a wide range of construction and home improvement products.

Pritty Vishy’s partnership with JUJYS Mahogany is expected to boost the company’s visibility through her influence on social media.

JUJYS Mahogany and Gypsum Centre owner Maina Wa JUJYS

Smartworld is an electronics shop that operates both online and offline, selling various electronic items including smartwatches, phones, and laptops.

This partnership will see Pritty Vishy promoting a range of gadgets and tech products.

Lynet Okumu
