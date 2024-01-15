The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women

Lynet Okumu

Lulu Hassan responds after husband Rashid Abdalla made a bold relationship request to single women

Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan

The dynamic duo of Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan, known for their chemistry both on and off the screen, recently created a buzz among fans with a lighthearted moment on their relationship segment, 'Mawaidha na Bi Msafwari'.

Rashid's humorous request for single women to contact him left fans in stitches, but the real question lingered – what was Lulu's behind-the-scenes reaction?

After wrapping up their relationship-focused show on January 13, Rashid Abdalla couldn't resist injecting some humour into the airwaves.

News anchor Lulu Hassan and Husband Rashid Abdalla
News anchor Lulu Hassan and Husband Rashid Abdalla

READ: Real reason Rashid & Lulu Hassan haven't quit Citizen TV job despite success in production

Cheekily, he addressed the single women in their audience, suggesting that those with relationship struggles from the previous year should seek his phone number for a change in fortunes.

"Kama kuna binti yeyote ambaye mambo yake hayakumuendea sawa mwaka uliopita, ili mambo yabadilike atafute number yangu ya simu (If there's any lady who had relationship issues last year, for things to change this year, she should look for my phone number)," Rashid said.

The light-hearted comment was met with laughter from the audience.

Lulu Hassan and husband Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)
Lulu Hassan and husband Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)

READ: Lulu Hassan warns newlywed couple of 1 thing to avoid in their marriage

Lulu Hassan, known for her composed demeanor, responded with sarcastic laughter to Rashid's playful request.

Fans, however, speculated that her laughter might be a cover for the typical wife's reaction, and they playfully wondered if she would unleash her true sentiments off-camera.

The amusing exchange left viewers guessing about the couple's banter behind the scenes.

Lulu Hassan and Husband Rashid Abdalla
Lulu Hassan and Husband Rashid Abdalla

The online space buzzed with reactions from fans who found Rashid's request both amusing and intriguing.

Some fans even questioned Rashid's decision to make such a statement, considering his wife's presence and the potential repercussions.

READ: Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

gkserkal Uko sure behind the cameras hii kicheko ya @loulou_hassan haikugeuka maswali mingi

bukenyaaminah Jibu tumelipata kutoka kwenye hicho kicheko cha daa lulu

matonyambili Brother utalalia wapi Leo?

nadiah_martin Behind the camera, please

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan have been married for over 14 years, and their enduring love story continues to capture the hearts of many.

The couple tied the knot in Mombasa in 2009, having met while working at Radio Salaam.

Rashid once disclosed that only two weeks after meeting Lulu, he engaged her and later paid a dowry consisting of a prayer mat and the Quran, showcasing that a meaningful marriage doesn't always require extravagant gestures.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
