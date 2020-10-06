Swahili News anchor Lulu Hassan sent out a hearty birthday message to Citizen TV actress Yasmine Said popularly known as Maria of the Maria telenovela

In the message that left many of her followers in admiration, Lulu who is the producer of the show said she lacked words for the girl she described as a selfless, hardworking, and resilient, and that the power she displays makes her wonder what it would be like, having many young girls like her.

The mother of three mentioned that Yasmine (Maria) who just tuned 20 has a way of making life easy whenever they are on set, and that she is destined for greatness, as she promised to always be there for her, as she makes the steps towards greatness.

Actress Maria (Yasmine Said)

“I wondered today what to say to you. I thought long and hard what you tell a young girl who is selfless, hardworking, a giver, a joy to be around. What does one say to someone with such resilience, such power, the discipline you display makes me wonder, what if we had more and more of Yasmines around us?

Then it hit me. Your name, Yasmine is a flower. You blossom and refresh. You give so much of yourself it is hard to ignore your presence. There is a way you make life so effortless on and outside of the set.

You, Yasmine, you are destined for great heights. And I will be here to hold you, to walk with you. I am here if you ever need me.

On this day as you turn a day older, do not forget what you are. A flower. May your blossom always be as bright, may you always know sufficient grace as you turn a year older.

Yasmine, our Maria, happy birthday baby girl. @yasmeen_saiedi we love you 😘” said Lulu Hassan.

Actress Maria (Yasmine Said)

The Citizen TV News anchor’s words caught the attention of many of her followers who went on to commend her for the motherly, and beautifully penned down message to the young actress.

Here is what some of them said;

bridgetshighadi Your Maria, my headache 😡 Happy birthday @yasmeen_saiedi ❤️

n.i.c.h.i.i The message alone😢😢😭means alot😊Happy birthday maria

sakyna1 Wow you too much. ❤️Happy birthday to her and may all her dreams come true in shaa Allah

_alexette_ Wauuuuuuuuuu😍😍😍😍😍😍, @yasmeen_saiedi this has to be the most hearty message you will receive today 🙌🙌

carolkipsutto @loulou_hassan your baby girl is growing up too first...I wish her nothing but the best...happiest birthday @yasmeen_saiedi

rukiafundi She z a yasmeen in deed ,,,❤️❤️❤️umrik taweel habibaty

tinawamwati So on point❣️❣️ happy birthday toto 😻😻

realdidah Aww happy birthday dear Maria🎉

hellennafuna6331 Wow... Such a message from your boss❤️❤️ happy birthday to her.