Madam Boss flops Azziad, Lasizwe & Falz to be crowned African Social Star

“She's a winner! 👏🏾🤩💜 Congratulations to Tyra Chikocho aka Madam Boss for winning the #AfricanSocialStar #PeoplesChoiceAward for 2021,” reads a message from E! People’s Choice Awards team.

Reacting to the win Madam Boss wrote; “Oh oh oh oh oh am just a girl from Madziva. We did it 😭😭😭 Thank you MadamBoss fans for voting for me woooow I can’t believe this, Mum dearest wake up. Thank you @eonlineafrica this big for me and my fans. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 we did it. Don’t miss the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards 7,”.

Kenyan content creator and actress Azziad Nasenya emerged as the 1st runners Up at the prestigious Awards, while South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana was the second runners up.

“Big round of applause for runner up, @azz_iad! 🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #PeoplesChoiceAwards #AfricanSocialStar,” shared E! People’s Choice Awards.

Nasenya also congratulated Madam Boss for winning the Award; “Congraaatuulllaattioonnn🥳🥳🎉🎉🔥🔥,”.

The 21-year-old (Azziad) had been pitted against other African stars for the Award among them; Lasizwe (South Africa), Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), Falz (Nigeria), The Odditty, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa), Tyra Chikocho (Zimbabwe), and Boity Thulo (South Africa).

The Gala for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award will air on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 7 at 9 p.m., from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The awards has been held annually since 1975.