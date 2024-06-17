The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Lynet Okumu

Alphonse Makokha is currently dealing with frustration and anger after becoming a victim of theft during the chaotic scenes at Jahmby Koikai's funeral.

A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha
A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha

Kenyan actor Alphonse Makokha is currently dealing with frustration and anger after becoming a victim of theft during the chaotic scenes at Jahmby Koikai's funeral.

Recommended articles

The funeral, held last Friday at Lang'ata Cemetery, was marred by rowdy youths causing disturbances.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Makokha, a father of four, expressed his displeasure and warned those responsible for stealing his car radio. The veteran actor, known for his dramatic flair, did not hold back in his message.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unajifanya we ndio unajua sana lakini tumekukemba mtu wangu! Ikiwa ulinimangia tenje yangu my friend, we huna bahati. Huna bahati sana. Lakini pia sisi ni geng au sio? Ni vile tu, sawaa? Kaa rada jo cause tunakukamia. Na sii tafadhali. Au sio. Wazi mbwekse!

(To the person who stole my phone, you think you're smart, but we’ve identified you! If it was you who took my phone, you're unlucky. We are also a gang. Stay alert because we are coming for you. And it won't be a polite approach. Right? That's clear!)" he concluded.

A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha
A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui

Fans of the actor showed both sympathy and humor in the comment section of his post. Many expressed their support for Makokha, while others made light-hearted jokes to lift his spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was particularly distressing as it happened just a day after he had buried his wife.

Makokha wasn't the only public figure to face difficulties at Jahmby Koikai's burial. Comedians Eddie Butita, Njugush, and his wife Celestine Ndinda also experienced harassment from the unruly crowd.

Fans, some eager to capture a moment with the creators and other seeking handouts, swarmed around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

According to a video taken from the event, Njugush, and Butita were seen running toward the Range Rover Evoque, with young men in tow.

As soon as they got into the car, they crowded around it, forcing the group to speed off from the area to escape the mob.

A police officer who was within metres seemed oblivious to what was going on, despite some attendees pointing his attention towards the trio.

"Saidia yule jamaa bana," the person recording the video said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob
Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob Pulse Live Kenya

Njugush is not one to shy off and accommodate his fans, but it seemed the growing crowd became unmanageable.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Men over 40 should find women who can tell signs of stroke - Maureen Waititu

Men over 40 should find women who can tell signs of stroke - Maureen Waititu

Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death [Video]

Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death [Video]

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui