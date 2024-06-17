Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

The funeral, held last Friday at Lang'ata Cemetery, was marred by rowdy youths causing disturbances.

Makokha expresses anger after rowdy youths stole from him at Jahmby Koikai's funeral

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Makokha, a father of four, expressed his displeasure and warned those responsible for stealing his car radio. The veteran actor, known for his dramatic flair, did not hold back in his message.

"Unajifanya we ndio unajua sana lakini tumekukemba mtu wangu! Ikiwa ulinimangia tenje yangu my friend, we huna bahati. Huna bahati sana. Lakini pia sisi ni geng au sio? Ni vile tu, sawaa? Kaa rada jo cause tunakukamia. Na sii tafadhali. Au sio. Wazi mbwekse!

(To the person who stole my phone, you think you're smart, but we’ve identified you! If it was you who took my phone, you're unlucky. We are also a gang. Stay alert because we are coming for you. And it won't be a polite approach. Right? That's clear!)" he concluded.

A screengrab image of actor Alphonse Makokha Pulse Live Kenya

Fans of the actor showed both sympathy and humor in the comment section of his post. Many expressed their support for Makokha, while others made light-hearted jokes to lift his spirits.

The incident was particularly distressing as it happened just a day after he had buried his wife.

Other celebrities affected at Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Makokha wasn't the only public figure to face difficulties at Jahmby Koikai's burial. Comedians Eddie Butita, Njugush, and his wife Celestine Ndinda also experienced harassment from the unruly crowd.

Fans, some eager to capture a moment with the creators and other seeking handouts, swarmed around him.

According to a video taken from the event, Njugush, and Butita were seen running toward the Range Rover Evoque, with young men in tow.

As soon as they got into the car, they crowded around it, forcing the group to speed off from the area to escape the mob.

A police officer who was within metres seemed oblivious to what was going on, despite some attendees pointing his attention towards the trio.

"Saidia yule jamaa bana," the person recording the video said.

Njugush & Butita forced to flee at Jahmby Koikai's burial to escape mob Pulse Live Kenya