ADVERTISEMENT
Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Lynet Okumu

Winnie Odinga has made a name for herself in Kenyan politics, thanks to her father's legacy and her own hard work. She is currently a member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga

Winnie Odinga is a name that resonates with many Kenyans, especially those in the political sphere.

She is the youngest daughter of Kenyan political icon Raila Odinga, and her involvement in her father's campaigns and nomination as an East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker has thrust her into the political limelight.

Winnie Odinga is also focused on tech. She aims to digitalize the country, provide access to computers, and establish digital labs.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Winnie Odinga was born on March 6th, 1990, in Kenya. Her parents are Raila Amollo Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga.

She is the youngest among her siblings, late Fidel Odinga, Rosemary Odinga, and Raila Odinga junior.

Winnie's mother gave her a copy of Winnie Mandela's biography when she was eleven years old, which shaped her perspective on life.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

She attended Rusinga school for her early education and later went to Brookhouse High School.

She then earned a degree in International Business and Corporate Communication from the University of Philadelphia.

Winnie was recently nominated as an East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker.

In an earlier interview with a local media house, Winnie shared that she works for her father as his bodyguard, briefcase carrier, transport companion, and sometimes driver.

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns
Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

She is also interested in photography, having started a photography business while still in school.

Despite her active involvement in her father's political career, Winnie has always maintained that she does not see herself as a politician.

She believes in people who choose to become politicians because they see a gap they can fill.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

She recently disclosed that she is focusing on tech. She aims to digitalize the country, provide access to computers, and establish digital tabs.

Winnie Odinga is a family-oriented individual who is close to her family. She spent most of her childhood alone since her siblings were much older than she was.

When it comes to her love life, very little is known publicly. However, Winnie has made it clear that she is unmarried and has no children.

Raila Odinga with his daughters Winnie and Rosemary Odinga
Raila Odinga with his daughters Winnie and Rosemary Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

She recently shared that she has found a confident Kenyan man who can marry her.

Winnie Odinga's net worth is currently not public.

