RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

How Fidel Odinga's multi-million homes, companies, cash, vehicles and land will be shared after out-of court settlement

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)
The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

The family of ODM leader Raila Odinga has settled the fight for the control of the multimillion wealth left by his firstborn Fidel Odinga who passed away in 2015.

Recommended articles

According to a report by Business Daily, the agreement on how to share the property was reached out of court after years of back and forth accusations.

The agreement says that Fidel’s widow Lwam Getachew Bekele was granted three properties, including a villa in Karen. She will keep the rest of the wealth in trust for their only child.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Fidel’s widow Lwam Getachew Bekele
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Fidel’s widow Lwam Getachew Bekele Pulse Live Kenya

This comprises money held in eight bank accounts, two vehicles, a plot in Kisumu and two investment firms.

However, since Ms Getachew will only be beholding the property in trust, she will not be able to sell the properties and money in the accounts can only be used to serve the child’s needs.

Odinga’s last-born son Raila Junior was also named as a joint administrator of the property.

That an administrator of the estate being Fahm Getachew Bekele be substituted with Raila Odinga Junior so as to have Lwam Getachew Bekele and Raila Odinga Junior as the administrators of the estate of the Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga,” the agreement read in part.

Fidel Odinga's widow Lwam Bekele
Fidel Odinga's widow Lwam Bekele Fidel Odinga's widow Lwam Bekele Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel left behind a house in Karen’s Tipuana Park, two pieces of land in Kisumu, a parcel of land in Kajiado, shares in Axum Investments Limited and Ambesa Investments Limited, and four vehicles.

Fidel also had eight bank accounts at Gulf, ABC, Stanbic, DTB, and Standard Chartered Banks, the contents of which were not revealed in court records.

The minor received a piece of land in Othany in Kisumu, two motor vehicles—a Nissan Sunny and a Range Rover—as well as 250 shares in Axum Investment ltd and Ambesa Investment ltd each.

Ms Bekele will receive Tipuana House in Karen, where they resided with Fidel before his death, as well as a plot of land in Kanyawegi in Kisumu and another site in Kajiado.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

Police rescue worker who stole Sh3M from angry mob

Police rescue worker who stole Sh3M from angry mob

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru to face attempted suicide charges

Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru to face attempted suicide charges

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

EACC's corruption net grabs former governor's advisor

EACC's corruption net grabs former governor's advisor

Anxiety as parties submit lists of politicians to be nominated as MPs, Senators, MCAs

Anxiety as parties submit lists of politicians to be nominated as MPs, Senators, MCAs

Looming showdown in Azimio as Jirongo leads team in defying Raila

Looming showdown in Azimio as Jirongo leads team in defying Raila

Body of trapped Siaya miner Tom Okwatch retrieved after 7 months

Body of trapped Siaya miner Tom Okwatch retrieved after 7 months

Trending

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law