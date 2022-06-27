Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

According to a report by Business Daily, the agreement on how to share the property was reached out of court after years of back and forth accusations.

The agreement says that Fidel’s widow Lwam Getachew Bekele was granted three properties, including a villa in Karen. She will keep the rest of the wealth in trust for their only child.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comprises money held in eight bank accounts, two vehicles, a plot in Kisumu and two investment firms.

However, since Ms Getachew will only be beholding the property in trust, she will not be able to sell the properties and money in the accounts can only be used to serve the child’s needs.

Odinga’s last-born son Raila Junior was also named as a joint administrator of the property.

“That an administrator of the estate being Fahm Getachew Bekele be substituted with Raila Odinga Junior so as to have Lwam Getachew Bekele and Raila Odinga Junior as the administrators of the estate of the Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga,” the agreement read in part.

Fidel Odinga's widow Lwam Bekele Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel left behind a house in Karen’s Tipuana Park, two pieces of land in Kisumu, a parcel of land in Kajiado, shares in Axum Investments Limited and Ambesa Investments Limited, and four vehicles.

Fidel also had eight bank accounts at Gulf, ABC, Stanbic, DTB, and Standard Chartered Banks, the contents of which were not revealed in court records.

The minor received a piece of land in Othany in Kisumu, two motor vehicles—a Nissan Sunny and a Range Rover—as well as 250 shares in Axum Investment ltd and Ambesa Investment ltd each.