In a tweet, Alinur advised Netizens to be careful with their sentiments on the two, giving example of the Prof. Hamo and Jemutai’s drama, that saw them rekindle their love after a few days.

According to the Kamukunji Parliamentary hopeful, both Samidoh and Nyamu are his friends, and by that virtue he will not take sides, despite making it clear that he doesn’t advocate for domestic violence.

“Samidoh and Karen Nyamu are both my friends. I don't support domestic violence but whatever happens between them you can't do anything about it. Prof. Hamo is now building a house for Jemutai. Mambo ya watu wawili wamelala kitanda moja wachana nayo kabisa unless wewe ni malaika” reads the tweet from Alinur.

The Assult

On Tuesday, Kenyans woke up to a video of Karen Nyamu claiming that she had been assaulted by her baby Daddy Samidoh.

She mentioned that Samidoh assaulted her on claims that she was cheating on him with another man.

She also said that she is currently three months Pregnant with the musician’s baby.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” She said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she continued.

"I have been beaten, my hair has been removed. And I am just 3 months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson," Nyamu added.