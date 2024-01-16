Mammito voices concerns for Conjestina as she re-embarks on recovery journey

Acknowledging the intricate nature of mental illness, Mammito emphasised the necessity for patience and understanding during the intricate process of recovery.

Mammito said it is important that the Conjestina heals at her own time and should not be rushed and that her willingness to embark on recovery is a good step.

"Mental illness is intense and takes time for someone to fully recover… it’s a process, and you can’t put limits on when someone will fully recover. Her willingness to go to rehab is a step, so be kind. Let her heal at her own pace! Don’t be harsh where kindness and love are needed," Mammito said.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko recently opened up about the challenges and setbacks faced in his efforts to rehabilitate the former boxing champion.

Sonko said that efforts to provide Conjestina with the best care were thwarted when her family recalled her home. This move, according to Sonko, significantly contributed to Conjestina's regression into her previous lifestyle.

Sonko also said that the boxer was infuriated when his team secured a bus for her from Mombasa to Nairobi instead of a flight which saw her demand she go back to her rural home.

Despite past setbacks, Sonko affirmed his commitment to providing Conjestina with another opportunity for healing.

"Even though our chances in Conjestina's healing journey were watered down, I'm a person who doesn't give up in life. It is for this reason that we have given Conjestina the third and last chance again on her case," declared Sonko.

