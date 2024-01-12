The sports category has moved to a new website.


Sonko reveals how Conjestina's security job crumbled & offers her final chance

Amos Robi

Sonko also shed light on how the former boxer ended up at her rural home despite the public knowing she was under his care

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has opened up about the challenges and setbacks faced in his efforts to rehabilitate former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

Despite initial progress and a job offer at one of Sonko's clubs, Conjestina's situation took a bad turn, prompting Sonko to share the untold story behind the scenes.

Sports media personality Carol Radull had earlier reported on Conjestina's relapse, sparking diverse reactions from the public.

Responding to the criticisms, Sonko provided insights into his attempts to assist Conjestina, shedding light on the family's role in undermining his efforts.

"I have seen a post by my good friend Carol Radul on Conjee, which attracted both positive and negative reactions from the public. Others were criticising and accusing me of playing PR and vipindiree.

"I hereby wish to respond with facts as hereunder: Kenyans, I did my best to help Conjee, but her family watered down my efforts," Sonko said.

Sonko revealed that efforts to provide Conjestina with the best care were thwarted when her family recalled her home. This move, according to Sonko, significantly contributed to Conjestina's regression into her previous lifestyle.

Sonko also said that the boxer was infuriated when his team secured a bus for her from Mombasa to Nairobi instead of a flight which saw her demand she go back to her rural home.

"I needed to go to court and a warrant of arrest could have been issued against me if I failed. Conjestina was upset that I did not get her a plane ticket and put her on the bus. My team also travelled with SGR," Sonko said.

Despite Conjestina's short stay in her rural home in Siaya, where her family sought alternative forms of intervention, Sonko expressed reservations about the efficacy of such methods.

Sonko was however well aware, he was not in full support, according to phone calls he shared with Conjestina's son Charlton. He was particularly concerned about the lack of proper care and supervision during her stay.

Conjestina Achieng
Conjestina Achieng Pulse Live Kenya
The former governor is however ready to give one last shot in Conjestina's aid which he says is part of the many cases he tracks after picking to see the progress of his efforts.

"Fortunately, my heart is bigger than myself. At times, I fail to control it for the love I have for the people, especially the less fortunate, and I think this is the reason I initially gave Conjee the first, second, and now maybe I will be forced to give a third and final chance," Sonko said.

Sonko had offered Conjestina a security job after an eight-month rehabilitation journey which saw her significantly transformed.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.





