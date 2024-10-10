The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Marakwet Daughter drops diss track 'Ona Sasa' after takedown on MP Kiborek

Miriam Mwende

Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek and 'Mali Safi Chito' hitmaker Marakwet Daughter are locked in a TikTok tiff with the singer claiming she rejected advances from the MP.

'Mali Safi Chito' hitmaker Marakwet Daughter

Hours after a scathing takedown on Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, 'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter has dropped a new single titled 'Ona Sasa'.

Coming just hours after the musician responded to MP Kiborek's assessment of her claim to fame, 'Ona Sasa' is a jab at her detractors saying that God has blessed her on account of their hate.

On Wednesday, Marakwet Daughter clapped back at the Mogotio MP who had stated in a media interview: "Tomorrow Kenya will move and you [Rigathi Gachagua] will be forgotten just like that 'Mali Safi Chito' song that has been forgotten."

File image of Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek with President William Ruto at a graduation event
File image of Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek with President William Ruto at a graduation event Reuben Kiborek (L charged in court for defiling CS Chelugui's 16-year old daughter Pulse Live Kenya
The artiste took issue with the remark and went on to let her fans know that she has had a history with the politician.

"Venye nilikataa kuingia box yako ndio unakuja kuniaddress? Mimi na politics ya Kenya nimeingilia wapi ndio unimention?

"[Is it because I rejected you that you've chosen to address me? How am I involved in Kenyan politics for you to mention me?]," the singer posed.

She went on to describe an unconfirmed incident where the MP allegedly sent a driver to pick her up from an interview and meet her at an undisclosed location.

Marakwet Daughter claims to have declined to meet the MP as a matter of principle accusing Kiborek of loose morals.

Marakwet Daughter
Marakwet Daughter Marakwet Daughter Pulse Live Kenya

The musician went on to warn that she would pursue her onslaught against the MP to the end.

She took the opportunity to also share her political views on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

"Ama ukona beef na Marakwet West MP? We, as Marakwet West, tunasimama imara na Gachagua," she stated, adding that Mogotio constituents chose an unfit politician for MP.

Kiborek is not new to controversy, in 2018 he was arrested on charges of assaulting a minor, which he denied. In November 2023, the case was dropped for lack of witnesses.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

