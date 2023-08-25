Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

The rift between the two artists has been making waves in the media for the past few days and caught the attention of fans as well as critics.

Marioo responds to Abigail Chams' claims

In an interview with Wasafi Media on Thursday, Marioo expressed his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of respect and gratitude on Chams' part. Particularly, in what he claims was a platform provided to boost her career.

"Mwisho wa siku namuona kama mtu ambaye hana shukurani, hasaidiki. Katika kazi ambazo nimefanya, ama katika wasanii ambao nimewapa support, ambaye ninajutia ni yeye," he said.

According to Marioo, while Abigail herself hasn't openly admitted it, she is the one providing blogger Mange Kimambi with the details being widely shared on social media.

Recent content shared on Mange's Instagram account indicates that Marioo and Abigail might not have reached a mutual understanding.

Mange suggested that Marioo likely removed Abigail from the 'Love Song' project due to the conflict between Abigail and his girlfriend, Paula Kajala.

"Kuzungumzia ngoma ambayo nilifanya na Ali Kiba, ni wimbo wangu huo. Kuna siku nilikua na Abigail nikamwambia nina kitu na naona ukiimba kwa Kiswahili itakusaidia.

The 'Sing' hitmaker detailed the creative process, stating that he wrote and owns the song and had initially reached out to Abigail to collaborate.

He noted, however, that she struggled with delivering the Swahili lyrics, prompting him to seek an alternative solution in Ali Kiba.

"Alijaribu kuimba lakini akasema hawezi kwa sababu imekaa Kiswahili sana. Mimi nikamwambia aachane nayo basi nitamtafutia wimbo nyingine.

"Ni ngoma yangu si ati nilimuita njoo studio tutengeneze ngoma. Nilikua na ngoma zangu tayari," Marioo said.

Marioo acknowledged Abigail's talent but expressed disappointment in her recent actions, suggesting that she was more interested in pursuing publicity stunts rather than genuine artistic growth.

"She is so talented, lakini sasa hivi amekua mtu anapenda kiki," he said.

Marioo: I can initiate a gag order against Abigail Chams

He explained how he took it upon himself to support Abigail Charms' career by featuring on her song, 'Nani?', a contribution Marioo says she did not acknowledge.

"Inatakiwa aheshimu mchango wangu kwenye career yake... Vitu vingi havijui. Kutoka kwa background mpaka 'Nani?' ikawa hit song," he said.

He stated that if Abigail continued down her current path, he might reconsider allowing her to perform their collaborative song in shows because he owns it.

"Sikupanga siku moja nichukie nilichokiunda. Akiendelea hivi naweza nikashusha hiyo ngoma na asiperform sehemu yoyote sababu ni yangu. Nitamfanya kitu kibaya," he said.