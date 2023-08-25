The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

Lynet Okumu

Marioo described Abigail Chams as a clout chaser who is willing to do anything for online trends.

Tanzanian singers Marioo and Abigail Chams
Tanzanian singers Marioo and Abigail Chams

Tanzanian singer Omary Ally Mwanga, popularly known as Marioo, has addressed the claims that he allegedly dropped Abigail Chams after a collaborative project.

Recommended articles

The rift between the two artists has been making waves in the media for the past few days and caught the attention of fans as well as critics.

Marioo performing during the launch of Frida and Paula Kajala TV show
Marioo performing during the launch of Frida and Paula Kajala TV show Marioo performing during the launch of Frida and Paula Kajala TV show Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny breaks silence over Marioo dating his ex

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Wasafi Media on Thursday, Marioo expressed his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of respect and gratitude on Chams' part. Particularly, in what he claims was a platform provided to boost her career.

"Mwisho wa siku namuona kama mtu ambaye hana shukurani, hasaidiki. Katika kazi ambazo nimefanya, ama katika wasanii ambao nimewapa support, ambaye ninajutia ni yeye," he said.

According to Marioo, while Abigail herself hasn't openly admitted it, she is the one providing blogger Mange Kimambi with the details being widely shared on social media.

Recent content shared on Mange's Instagram account indicates that Marioo and Abigail might not have reached a mutual understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mange suggested that Marioo likely removed Abigail from the 'Love Song' project due to the conflict between Abigail and his girlfriend, Paula Kajala.

"Kuzungumzia ngoma ambayo nilifanya na Ali Kiba, ni wimbo wangu huo. Kuna siku nilikua na Abigail nikamwambia nina kitu na naona ukiimba kwa Kiswahili itakusaidia.

Tanzanian singer Marioo
Tanzanian singer Marioo Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Sing' hitmaker detailed the creative process, stating that he wrote and owns the song and had initially reached out to Abigail to collaborate.

He noted, however, that she struggled with delivering the Swahili lyrics, prompting him to seek an alternative solution in Ali Kiba.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Alijaribu kuimba lakini akasema hawezi kwa sababu imekaa Kiswahili sana. Mimi nikamwambia aachane nayo basi nitamtafutia wimbo nyingine.

"Ni ngoma yangu si ati nilimuita njoo studio tutengeneze ngoma. Nilikua na ngoma zangu tayari," Marioo said.

Tanzanian singer Marioo
Tanzanian singer Marioo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Marioo acknowledged Abigail's talent but expressed disappointment in her recent actions, suggesting that she was more interested in pursuing publicity stunts rather than genuine artistic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She is so talented, lakini sasa hivi amekua mtu anapenda kiki," he said.

He explained how he took it upon himself to support Abigail Charms' career by featuring on her song, 'Nani?', a contribution Marioo says she did not acknowledge.

"Inatakiwa aheshimu mchango wangu kwenye career yake... Vitu vingi havijui. Kutoka kwa background mpaka 'Nani?' ikawa hit song," he said.

Tanzanian singers Marioo & Abigail Chams during the making of 'Nani' song
Tanzanian singers Marioo & Abigail Chams during the making of 'Nani' song Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Sony Music signs singer Abby Chams

He stated that if Abigail continued down her current path, he might reconsider allowing her to perform their collaborative song in shows because he owns it.

"Sikupanga siku moja nichukie nilichokiunda. Akiendelea hivi naweza nikashusha hiyo ngoma na asiperform sehemu yoyote sababu ni yangu. Nitamfanya kitu kibaya," he said.

Abigail Chams' fans are eagerly waiting for her response concerning the issue.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

BBC's Richard Kagoe’s 3 thoughts as he looks forward to marking 20 years in journalism

BBC's Richard Kagoe’s 3 thoughts as he looks forward to marking 20 years in journalism

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

Campus time: Ghetto Kid Patricia picks journalism course; here’s why

Campus time: Ghetto Kid Patricia picks journalism course; here’s why

Sosuun clarifies relationship status after controversial kiss with female bestie

Sosuun clarifies relationship status after controversial kiss with female bestie

OG relax! - Harmonize tells Khaligraph after diss on Tanzanian rappers

OG relax! - Harmonize tells Khaligraph after diss on Tanzanian rappers

Muma Pix describes how he relates with Jackie Matubia

Muma Pix describes how he relates with Jackie Matubia

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses