Men over 40 should find women who can tell signs of stroke - Maureen Waititu

Kenyan businesswoman and content creator Maureen Waititu has once again captured the attention of her fans with her latest post.

On June 16, the influencer shared a video of herself smiling, accompanied by a caption that has sparked discussions among her followers.

Maureen Waititu's message to men over 40

In her post, Maureen directed a message to men who are 40 years and above, advising them to reconsider their dating choices.

She suggested that instead of pursuing younger women, they should seek partners who are mature enough to recognize serious health issues, such as the signs of a stroke.

"If you are 40 and above, it's time for you to stop chasing young girls and find a woman who can recognise signs of a stroke," Maureen wrote.

This statement was particularly notable because it came shortly after Maureen chose not to acknowledge her baby daddy, Frankie JustGymIt, on Father’s Day. Her pointed message seemed to caution older men about the practical considerations that come with aging.

Maureen Waititu's relationship status

Over six years have passed since Maureen Waititu broke up with her baby daddy, Frankie JustGymIt.

Since then, Maureen has been open about her thoughts on love and relationships. In a past interview with YouTuber Lynn Ngugi on July 27, Maureen shared her perspective on finding love again.

She expressed a strong desire for a loving relationship, emphasizing the importance of friendship as the foundation. "Beyond the initial butterflies, a strong foundation of friendship is crucial," Maureen said.

She envisions a partner who can be her best friend—someone to confide in, share life's joys and challenges, and plan a future together.

The importance of self-awareness and responsibility

Maureen Waititu places high value on self-awareness and personal responsibility in a relationship.

She believes that acknowledging one’s flaws and actively working on them is vital for personal growth and maintaining a healthy relationship.

"I prefer a partner who is willing to face their weaknesses and make conscious efforts to improve, rather than falling into denial and perpetuating negative cycles," she explained.

For Maureen, a partner must be committed to self-improvement and willing to take responsibility for their actions.

