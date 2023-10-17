Gone too soon: Mavo on the Beat reflects on brother's tragic accident in South Sudan

The acclaimed music producer, known for crafting numerous chart-topping hits, shared the heartbreaking news of his brother's untimely demise, revealing the emotional turmoil he has been experiencing in the wake of the devastating accident.

In an Instagram post that resonated with profound grief, Mavo disclosed the details of the accident in South Sudan that led to his brother's demise.

"I haven't been in my right state of mind since Sunday. My elder brother Ian, who lives in Juba South Sudan, got involved in a road accident on Saturday and fractured his right arm and right leg!!" Mavo wrote on his Instagram.

Mavo's post revealed the extent of Ian's injuries, including a linear skull fracture and brain swelling, leading to a critical condition requiring immediate medical attention.

Music producer Mavo on the Beat Pulse Live Kenya

The situation took a devastating turn as Mavo continued, "Lost a lot of blood after surgery, loss of memory and was taken to ICU yesterday. Unfortunately, we lost him this morning."

The heart-wrenching message conveyed the anguish and disbelief Mavo is currently experiencing, further highlighting the magnitude of the loss that has deeply affected him and his family.

The tragic news elicited an outpouring of support and condolences from friends, fans, and colleagues within the music industry and beyond.

Many offered prayers and words of solace to the grieving family, recognizing the pain and sorrow that comes with losing a loved one.

Below are some of the reactions:

djjr254 Damn... Pole Sana Bro. May God Comfort You & The Whole Family During This Hard Time, And May Bro Rest In Eternal Peace. It Is Well

kashkeed_kenya Condolences bro may you be strong during this time all will be well

tiaracontessa “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice” John 16:22 Sending my condolences to you my friend. Praying for your comfort during this time

wuodomollobeats Pole sana bro .It is well.May God comfort you and your family through this period.

deejayslayerkenya Take heart bro @mavo_onthe_beat tuko pamoja in this hard times.

leothadeejay I'm so sorry bro. May he rest well, and may GOD give you peace through these times. My well wishes

911keofficial Condolences to you and your family...celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing...Pole sana