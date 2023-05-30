The sports category has moved to a new website.


Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Fabian Simiyu

Mbosso says no one knows when they will die

Bongo Flava star Mbosso
Bongo Flava star Mbosso

Bongo Flava star Mbosso recently opened up about the passing of the late Costa Titch and his experience working with the talented singer.

During an interview with Wasafi Media on May 29, Mbosso revealed that he never had the opportunity to collaborate on any other songs with Costa apart from 'Moyo' and 'Shetani' due to Costa's untimely death on March 11.

Mbosso then shifted the conversation towards the topic of death, expressing his belief that it serves as a reminder to human beings about the existence of God.

Bongo Flava star Mbosso on May 7
Bongo Flava star Mbosso on May 7 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

He added that today death could snatch one person, and tomorrow it could be him, continuing in an ongoing cycle.

Mbosso stated that everyone would inevitably face death since it is a documented reality.

"So we can't run run away from that. we just have to prepare, to live well with people, to ensure you leave a good legacy on earth," Mbosso said.

He continued that Costa died while performing but then everything that happened taught him that he could even die while walking.

"You can die during an interview. God can actually take at anytime. That's a reminder to me, you and anyone who will come across this that death is just a reminder that God is there and that we will return to him one day," Mbosso said.

The late Costa Titch
The late Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mbosso mourns death of another Kenyan fan

Mbosso concluded by emphasizing the importance of making early and proper preparations for death.

He pointed out that since no one has ever returned from death to describe the experience, we are unaware of what it entails.

Mbosso lost his baby mama, Boss Martha, in 2019, and the Bongo Flava star revealed that he still keeps her photos in his house because they bring him comfort.

Bongo Flava star Mbosso
Bongo Flava star Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

"I am living with 2 kids. When I see Martha's photos my heart feels comforted. One of the many beautiful histories of my life is the relationship I had with Martha," Mbosso said.

Despite the late Martha being Mbosso's baby mama, the star was snubbed during her funeral back in September 2019, and he expressed that he had anticipated such a reception.

He further added that even when Martha was alive and they were aware of their relationship, they had never welcomed him into their fold.

Fabian Simiyu
