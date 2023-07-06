Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Dr Mutua, made this announcement following his meeting with the rapper on July 5 after hearing his tribulation.

Dr Mutua expressed his admiration for Stevo, stating that he has been a fan of the rapper since his days at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

"Stevo is a talented young man, I remember I heard of him when I was still at the Kenya Film Classification Board and I started liking him then, in fact, there's a time I even sent my personal assistant, and we were to meet," said Mutua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutua was disheartened to learn about the financial difficulties Stevo had been facing, which even resulted in a fallout with his management.

Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

However, Mutua acknowledged that such challenges were not uncommon, particularly in the music industry, where many artists are still struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He is a great guy, so when I learned that he was going through ups and downs, which is normal, you know since Covid a lot of musicians have not found their bearing, so we have met and I have even registered him as a member of MCSK," he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to becoming a member of the society, Stevo Simple Boy has been appointed as a youth ambassador for MCSK, specifically focusing on the campaign against drug abuse.

This opportunity will enhance Stevo's visibility and allow him to contribute positively to society through his influence and music.

Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

This ambassadorial role and the support from MCSK come as a much-needed relief for Stevo Simple Boy, who has also been provided with a new house by Peter Salasya, the Member of Parliament for Mumias East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to support Simple Boy and his wife, Salasya offered to sponsor her on a three-month hairdressing course. He also committed to assisting her in establishing a business.