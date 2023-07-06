The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Amos Robi

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya also has also provided Stevo Simple Boy with a new house

Rising rapper Stevo Simple Boy has received a significant boost as he has been appointed as an ambassador by the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Dr Mutua, made this announcement following his meeting with the rapper on July 5 after hearing his tribulation.

Dr Mutua expressed his admiration for Stevo, stating that he has been a fan of the rapper since his days at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

"Stevo is a talented young man, I remember I heard of him when I was still at the Kenya Film Classification Board and I started liking him then, in fact, there's a time I even sent my personal assistant, and we were to meet," said Mutua.

Mutua was disheartened to learn about the financial difficulties Stevo had been facing, which even resulted in a fallout with his management.

However, Mutua acknowledged that such challenges were not uncommon, particularly in the music industry, where many artists are still struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He is a great guy, so when I learned that he was going through ups and downs, which is normal, you know since Covid a lot of musicians have not found their bearing, so we have met and I have even registered him as a member of MCSK," he remarked.

In addition to becoming a member of the society, Stevo Simple Boy has been appointed as a youth ambassador for MCSK, specifically focusing on the campaign against drug abuse.

This opportunity will enhance Stevo's visibility and allow him to contribute positively to society through his influence and music.

This ambassadorial role and the support from MCSK come as a much-needed relief for Stevo Simple Boy, who has also been provided with a new house by Peter Salasya, the Member of Parliament for Mumias East.

In order to support Simple Boy and his wife, Salasya offered to sponsor her on a three-month hairdressing course. He also committed to assisting her in establishing a business.

These developments signify a turning point in Stevo's career and are likely to open doors to new opportunities and collaborations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
