The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.

Fabian Simiyu

Tricky elaborates on the reason behind his inclusion in the roster of Kenyan comedians set to perform in the U.K. on September 2.

MCA Tricky
MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky will be joining fellow Kenyan comedians in a performance in the U.K., having been included in the lineup for the event scheduled on September 2.

Recommended articles

Before his departure, Tricky engaged in an interview with journalists at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. During the interview, he shed light on some of the plans he had in store for his time abroad.

However, Tricky found himself cornered when faced with a question regarding his relatively recent addition to the event's roster. The inquiry aimed at clarifying whether he was indeed scheduled to participate.

Comedian MCA Tricky
Comedian MCA Tricky Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st ever show in U.K.

In response, Tricky playfully and confidently stated that there was no conceivable scenario in which the event could proceed without his name on the list.

"Mimi unajua vitu zingine haziwezi fanyika kama mimi siko. Sasa aje? Kenyan comedy bila MCA Tricky sasa aje?

"[You know somethings can't take place without me. How now? Kenyan comedy without MCA Tricky, how?]," Tricky inquired.

He then elaborated that his inclusion was a result of overwhelming public demand. He further quipped that it was also a strategic maneuver, designed to enhance the show's appeal and boost ticket sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Tricky's inclusion in the list of performing comedians for the upcoming event, Comedian YY, Professor Hamo, Jemutai, and Teacher Wanjiku comprised the sole lineup.

Comedian YY poses for a photo
Comedian YY poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

Rapper Khaligraph Jones is set to perform at the event's afterparty in London.

Despite the eleventh-hour invitation and subsequent addition, Tricky affirmed his readiness for the show, highlighting that this won't be his inaugural performance in the U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to share that he possesses insights into what to expect, given his familiarity with the audience dynamics there.

MCA Tricky at the A Tricky Comedy Circuit event
MCA Tricky at the "A Tricky Comedy Circuit" event Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MCA Tricky humbled as he celebrates latest milestone in his career

Characterising his approach, Tricky proudly asserted that he never recycles his material. He humorously posed the question of how anyone could possibly reiterate the same joke on stage.

He also took a moment to address speculations about his romantic involvement with someone of foreign nationality, affirming that he is determined to accomplish his mission this time around.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.

Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know

Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop