ADVERTISEMENT
How Noti Flow discovered her new man is still in high school

Lynet Okumu

Noti Flow and her new man spoke on TikTok live and met few hours later in Nairobi. It was love at first sight!

Kenyan Singer Noti Flow & her new man, Edris

Budding singer and actress, Noti Flow, recently found herself in an unexpected situation when she discovered that the man she had fallen for was still in high school.

The artiste opened up about her experience, sharing the details on her social media platforms.

Noti Flow initially shared a loved-up video on her TikTok, recounting the story of their first date. The video showcased their joyful moments, including locking lips in a taxi on their way to their destination.

Kenyan rapper Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

However, the excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she discovered the truth about her new beau.

In a series of Instagram rants, Noti Flow revealed that the man she was with, Edris, was a 22-year-old who was still attending high school.

"He would have finished high school at 20 but didn't get the grade he had anticipated and so he went back to Form 3. Now he's in his last year.

"He told me this a day after we had met. After I've already posted the video. Boy was devastated. He thought I was very mad at him and probably won't talk to him," she said.

Kenyan rapper Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her disappointment upon learning about his age and educational status. Noti Flow shared screenshots on her Instastory, explaining how she felt after finding out that the young man she had fallen for was much younger than she had thought.

Despite the initial shock, Noti Flow displayed understanding and forgiveness towards Edris. She revealed that he had gone back to Form three after not achieving the desired grades to complete high school.

Nofi Flow Pulse Live Kenya

Noti Flow admitted that she forgave him and promised to wait for him, expressing that if their feelings were genuine, December was not too far away.

But I'm a very understanding human. He called me and apologised and explained everything. He said his feelings for me were real even though everything else was not. So I forgave him and promised to wait for him. December ain't far if the feelings are genuine," she said.

Noti Flow further shared her surprise at the maturity displayed by Edris during their conversations.

They had discussed topics such as love, marriage, and investment, which made the revelation of his high school status even more astonishing to her.

However, she recognized his emotional maturity and expressed her admiration for him despite the unfortunate circumstances.

"We were literally talking love, marriage, investment. Telling you when I found out he was still in high school I was flabbergasted," she added

Noti Flow's romantic history includes surprising her former girlfriend, King Alami, with a car worth Sh1.5 million on her 25th birthday in 2022.

Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

However, due to trust issues, their relationship eventually ended. Prior to that, Noti Flow had been in a relationship with singer Colonel Mustafa, but they parted ways in 2019.

