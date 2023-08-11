Meet Mumbi Maina: Smart, mysterious & cold financial officer of 'Second Family'

Mumbi Maina, a name that resonates with excellence and versatility, emerged from humble beginnings to become a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

From local stages to international screens, Mumbi's journey is a captivating narrative of dreams pursued, barriers broken, and artistry that knows no bounds.

Eugene Mbugua, Sarah Hassan, Mumbi Maina and Abel Mutua. List of nominees for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ‘AMVCA’ Pulse Live Kenya

Choreography career & unexpected beginnings in acting

Born on 14 January 1985 in Nairobi, Kenya, Mumbi Maina's creative journey began at a young age as she expressed her passion for the arts through dance and choreography.

Little did she know that her talents would eventually lead her into the world of acting, both locally and internationally.

In 2008, Mumbi found herself at ICC Mombasa Road, working as a choreographer and dancer. It was during this time that fate took an unexpected turn.

A church play was being adapted into a movie, and Mumbi's sister, Linda, who had studied theatre, was asked to audition.

Mumbi, who happened to be present, was encouraged to audition as well. Initially hesitant, she eventually agreed to give it a try. This marked her first role in the film 'Unseen, Unsung and Unforgotten,' which was released in 2008.

This initial foray into acting would prove to be a significant step, as her performance earned her a nomination for the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2009 Kalasha Awards.

Mumbi Maina's award-winning shows & global recognition

Mumbi's dedication and talent earned her a place in a workshop with One Fine Day Films, where she received training from acclaimed actress Alfre Woodard in 2011.

In that same year, Mumbi landed two roles, one on NTV series 'Mali' and the other "Shattered," where she shared the screen with Nigeria's renowned actress Rita Dominic.

This performance earned her another Kalasha Award nomination.

The recognition she garnered from local productions only fueled her ambition to explore more challenging opportunities.

In 2021, she featured in 'Nafsi.' According to her, the character Aisha in this series took her in an emotional roller-coaster.

Her breakthrough on the international stage came with her role Zakia Asalache in the Netflix sci-fi series 'Sense8.' The show follows the lives of eight people living in different cities of the world, but are able to communicate their minds.

Mumbi Maina's 'Second Family' role

Currently starring as Katherine in the Showmax telenovela series 'Second Family,' Mumbi embodies the role of the Chief Financial Officer of the East Africa Granary Company.

In the captivating narrative of 'Second Family,' the intertwined lives of the enigmatic Gatehi and Lang'at families are brought to the forefront, revealing a web of dysfunction, secrecy, and rivalry.

The sudden demise of 57-year-old billionaire Leo Lang'at sets off a chain of events that lays bare long-guarded secrets, igniting a fierce battle between the two families.

The character Katherine is mysterious, cold and demonstrates selective playfulness. No one ever really knows what she is thinking unless she lets them in.

Her portrayal in this compelling series demonstrates her ability to delve into complex characters and bring depth to her roles.

Lessons Mumbi Maina has learned: Craft, confidence, & commitment

Mumbi Maina's journey has not only been about accumulating accolades but also about personal growth and development.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her international projects have taught her the importance of giving her best to every role, regardless of its scale.

She emphasizes the value of an open mind, a willingness to learn, and the power of self-confidence. Every detail matters, and every role, whether large or small, contributes to her growth as an artist.

Mumbi Maina personal life

Maintaining a veil of privacy, Mumbi Maina is known for her discretion when it comes to discussing her personal life.