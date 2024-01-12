The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mejja, Otile Brown silence fans criticising them for having female managers

Amos Robi

After parting ways with his former manager, Joseph Noriega, Otile Brown introduced his new manager, Mumbi Maina

A collage of Otile Brown & his manager and Mejja
A collage of Otile Brown & his manager and Mejja

In a bold move that challenges stereotypes and defies conventional norms, Kenyan musicians Otile Brown and Mejja have proudly welcomed female managers into their teams, brushing off criticism from fans who harbour outdated beliefs about gender roles in the music industry.

Recommended articles

After parting ways with his former manager, Joseph Noriega, Otile Brown introduced his new manager, Mumbi Maina, signalling a fresh chapter in his career. The duo wasted no time, embarking on a work trip to Tanzania.

However, not everyone was supportive, as a fan named Nemkid voiced a stereotypical belief, suggesting that a male artist with a female manager is destined for failure unless it's their mother.

"Male artist choosing a female manager is the biggest downfall unless its your mother," said the fan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Otile Brown and his manager
Otile Brown and his manager Otile Brown and his manager Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mbosso sheds light on the genesis of strained relationship with Otile Brown

Otile Brown didn't hesitate to call out this mindset, expressing his disappointment, "Your brains 🧠 disgust me," he responded, defending his choice and challenging archaic perceptions.

Mejja, too, faced a similar situation when he announced parting ways with his manager, Shiko.

"Shiko IS NO LONGER MY MANAGER We Have Decided To Part Ways But ImeKuwa Journey AJaab I Have Nothing But Respect For Her Shukran Wagenge GODBLESS," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans praised Shiko for her job with Mejja, one fan, Brian Wanga, questioned the idea of a male artist having a female manager.

"How can a man be managed by a woman," wrote a fan named Brian Wanga.

In response, Mejja bluntly asked, "We Ni Mjinga NiNi," highlighting the absurdity of such outdated thinking.

READ: Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

ADVERTISEMENT

These incidents shed light on the deeply ingrained stereotypes prevailing in the music industry, especially regarding gender roles.

Artist managers play in shaping a musician's career. Beyond stereotypes, these individuals handle various aspects, from booking gigs and negotiating contracts to brand management and creative input.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia emotional as daughter's aviation dream slowly manifests [Photos]

Jackie Matubia emotional as daughter's aviation dream slowly manifests [Photos]

Mejja, Otile Brown silence fans criticising them for having female managers

Mejja, Otile Brown silence fans criticising them for having female managers

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Elsa Majimbo ends relationship after boyfriend's shocking question

Elsa Majimbo ends relationship after boyfriend's shocking question

Content creator Mike Muchiri narrates miraculous survival after scary accident

Content creator Mike Muchiri narrates miraculous survival after scary accident

Meet Simon Richoh: The face behind popular 'karibia karibia customer' playback

Meet Simon Richoh: The face behind popular 'karibia karibia customer' playback

Concerns mount after Breeder L.W & Mavo on the Beat comment on Edu Maddox's state

Concerns mount after Breeder L.W & Mavo on the Beat comment on Edu Maddox's state

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

I lost everything! Andrew Kibe divulges how excess 'lungula' messed up his life

I lost everything! Andrew Kibe divulges how excess 'lungula' messed up his life

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna

Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro reveals

Rapper Nonini

Nonini recounts incidents that led to the arrest & detention of his politician dad