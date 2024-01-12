Mejja, Otile Brown silence fans criticising them for having female managers

After parting ways with his former manager, Joseph Noriega, Otile Brown introduced his new manager, Mumbi Maina, signalling a fresh chapter in his career. The duo wasted no time, embarking on a work trip to Tanzania.

However, not everyone was supportive, as a fan named Nemkid voiced a stereotypical belief, suggesting that a male artist with a female manager is destined for failure unless it's their mother.

"Male artist choosing a female manager is the biggest downfall unless its your mother," said the fan.

Otile Brown and his manager Pulse Live Kenya

Otile Brown didn't hesitate to call out this mindset, expressing his disappointment, "Your brains 🧠 disgust me," he responded, defending his choice and challenging archaic perceptions.

Mejja, too, faced a similar situation when he announced parting ways with his manager, Shiko.

"Shiko IS NO LONGER MY MANAGER We Have Decided To Part Ways But ImeKuwa Journey AJaab I Have Nothing But Respect For Her Shukran Wagenge GODBLESS," he wrote.

As fans praised Shiko for her job with Mejja, one fan, Brian Wanga, questioned the idea of a male artist having a female manager.

"How can a man be managed by a woman," wrote a fan named Brian Wanga.

In response, Mejja bluntly asked, "We Ni Mjinga NiNi," highlighting the absurdity of such outdated thinking.

These incidents shed light on the deeply ingrained stereotypes prevailing in the music industry, especially regarding gender roles.