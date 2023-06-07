Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

The announcement marks the end of an era characterized by remarkable achievements and a strong partnership between the two.

Expressing his gratitude for their time together, Otile Brown acknowledges the significant role Joseph Noriega played in his career. He speaks highly of their work dynamic stating that Noriega greatly impacted his career growth.

"Working with Noriega has been an incredible experience. His passion and support have greatly influenced my growth as an artist. I will forever cherish our partnership," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otile Brown and his former manager Joseph Noriega Pulse Live Kenya

The success Otile Brown has achieved throughout his career serves as a testament to the profound impact Joseph Noriega had on his musical journey. Together, they navigated the industry, created hit songs, and established Otile Brown as a prominent figure in the music scene.

Noriega expressed the great times he had with Otile Brown, wishing the singer even better success in the future.

"Grateful for the journey, memories and success all together……God bless Otile Brown keep soaring," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otile Brown and his former manager Joseph Noriega Pulse Live Kenya

While the departure of Joseph Noriega is undoubtedly a change for Otile Brown, fans can find solace in knowing that the artist remains committed to his musical path with unwavering passion and dedication.

Despite the change in management, Otile Brown's vision for his music and his unwavering commitment to creating exceptional songs will remain unchanged.

"While Joseph Noriega will be missed, Otile Brown remains committed to his musical journey with the same passion and dedication. Fans can rest assured that Otile Brown's vision and exceptional music will continue," read the statement by Otile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otile Brown and his former manager Joseph Noriega Pulse Live Kenya