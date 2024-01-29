Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

In a stern warning video posted on his Instagram, Mejja alerted his fans to steer clear of the fake page, which has been spewing insults and even stooped so low as to post pictures of his daughter.

Expressing his frustration, Mejja revealed that the impersonator has been shamelessly sharing sexual content and distorting posts from his official Instagram account.

"There is someone on Facebook using my name to post sexual content, including inappropriate content about my daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This person has crossed the line by also targeting other artists like Ssaru, Kendi, Khaligraph, and anyone I have collaborated with. I want people to know it's not me," Mejja asserted.

Fed up with the impostor's antics, Mejja has sought the assistance of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to track down the culprit.

He urged his followers to report the fake page to ensure action is taken by the platform's administrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mejja's disgust was palpable as he emphasised that there would be no room for negotiation once the perpetrator was apprehended.

"If caught, even if it's someone I know, there will be no discussions. I want them to face the consequences because insulting me and my child is beyond unacceptable. If they are trying to create conflict between me and other artists, it won't work," Mejja emphasised.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mejja's plight highlights the ongoing battle faced by numerous celebrities who are targeted by social media impostors seeking to deceive their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT