ADVERTISEMENT
Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

Amos Robi

Mejja revealed that the impersonator has been shamelessly sharing abusive content and distorting posts

Genge sensation Mejja is taking a stand against a social media impersonator who has been tarnishing his image on Facebook.

In a stern warning video posted on his Instagram, Mejja alerted his fans to steer clear of the fake page, which has been spewing insults and even stooped so low as to post pictures of his daughter.

Expressing his frustration, Mejja revealed that the impersonator has been shamelessly sharing sexual content and distorting posts from his official Instagram account.

"There is someone on Facebook using my name to post sexual content, including inappropriate content about my daughter.

"This person has crossed the line by also targeting other artists like Ssaru, Kendi, Khaligraph, and anyone I have collaborated with. I want people to know it's not me," Mejja asserted.

READ: Mejja, Otile Brown silence fans criticising them for having female managers

Fed up with the impostor's antics, Mejja has sought the assistance of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to track down the culprit.

He urged his followers to report the fake page to ensure action is taken by the platform's administrators.

Mejja's disgust was palpable as he emphasised that there would be no room for negotiation once the perpetrator was apprehended.

"If caught, even if it's someone I know, there will be no discussions. I want them to face the consequences because insulting me and my child is beyond unacceptable. If they are trying to create conflict between me and other artists, it won't work," Mejja emphasised.

READ: How Mejja, Otile Brown, 8 other artists came up with their stage names

Mejja's plight highlights the ongoing battle faced by numerous celebrities who are targeted by social media impostors seeking to deceive their fans.

Many impostors often monitor the celebrities' posts to make them match their posts and convince users they are the real accounts.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
