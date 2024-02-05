I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

In a conversation with Phil Director on February 4, Mercy recounted the chilling encounter with the CID, describing it as one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Mercy Kyallo's terrifying ordeal with the DCI

With a soft laugh and a reflective tone, Mercy began to narrate the extraordinary events that unfolded during her encounter with the DCI.

She revealed that she had once been apprehended by the Flying Squad, an elite unit within the DCI, an experience that remains etched in her memory to this day.

"Nimewahi shikwa na flying squad. Maybe it is the reason I'm here, I survived. The crazy thing is someone sent me money and they were at large. They were being looked for and wanted," she said

Mercy disclosed that she had unwittingly become entangled in a situation involving the Flying Squad after someone sent her money for what she described as a "super innocent" purpose.

Little did she know that the sender was wanted by law enforcement authorities, and the money transfer inadvertently implicated her in their investigation.

For 24 agonizing hours, Mercy found herself confined to a car by the Flying Squad, subjected to intense interrogation as they sought answers regarding the whereabouts of the individuals they were pursuing.

"They sent me the money so innocently. It was for something super innocent. The flying squad got to know where the money was going and they came for me. For 24 hours I did not to leave that car until I gave some answers. That's the craziest story of my life," she said.

The intensity of the questioning, coupled with the changing temperaments of the investigators, left Mercy feeling overwhelmed and vulnerable.

"I was in the investigation room. Nimeulizwa maswali, 'where are they?'. And you know these guys, they change their temperaments. Mara, he's doing good cop bad cop, same guy. Usiwahi taka kuingia kwa hizo investigations. I didn't know anything but nilitoka hapo kama nimepeana all the information. it's a strange story for me," she said.

Mercy Kyallo's tale of resilience

Despite being thrust into a situation akin to a scene from a movie, Mercy found the strength to stand her ground and assert her innocence.

She navigated through the interrogation room, facing a barrage of questions with composure and determination, despite lacking any pertinent information.

"For the first time, I had to stand up for myself in a very crazy way. I got to experience something that was off the movie," she said.