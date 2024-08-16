Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Businesswoman Mercy Kyallo has sparked a conversation among her fans by posing a deep question about marriage.

Mercy, who got married earlier this year, wondered why people who are genuinely happy in their marriages tend to remain quiet about their experiences.

Her inquiry has opened up a dialogue on the topic, particularly focusing on the contrast between positive and negative portrayals of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy Kyallo's thought-provoking question

Mercy took to social media to ask her followers a question that has been on her mind. She expressed curiosity about why happily married individuals often choose to keep their marital experiences private.

"This question is for happily married people... I wonder why you are always so private and quiet about your relationships," Mercy began.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then posed the question: "Why don't you talk so much about how happy you are in your relationships or marriage?"

Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy highlighted that in Kenya, discussions about marriage often focus on the negative aspects, such as cheating, disloyalty, and unhappiness. "So many times we talk about marriage, especially here in Kenya, it's usually so bad, so sad about cheating, disloyalty, and everything else apart from the beautiful good things," she noted.

She further pointed out that the media and public discourse are saturated with stories of divorces, unhappiness, and even tragic events.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, this creates a skewed perception that overshadows the positive experiences in marriage. "All we get to hear about are divorces, unhappiness, and people getting hurt. Everything seems to end badly, and people are afraid to fall in love," she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The duality of life & marriage

Mercy reflected on the dual nature of life, where both good and bad experiences coexist. She expressed her belief that while there are indeed bad marriages, there are also good ones that deserve recognition.

"But you know what, in this world, it's a world of duality. If you know there is good stuff, just know there is bad stuff, and vice versa," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy shared her hope to be part of a good marriage and to have a fulfilling relationship. She reiterated her curiosity about why more people do not openly celebrate their happy marriages.

"If you know there are bad marriages, I'm sure there are also good marriages, which I want to be part of. I want mine to be the same. But then I just wonder, how come not many people talk about how happy they are in their marriages?" she questioned.

Mercy Kyallo husband Marvin Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy's journey with her husband, Marvin Gichuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercyofficially introduced her husband Marvin and gave fans a glimpse into their stylish home in Nairobi.

Mercy revealed that she moved into Marvin's home after their private engagement late last year.

She shared that the couple connected over shared interests, including their fascination with conspiracy theories and a mutual love for reading.

One of the aspects Mercy enjoys most about her marriage is the ability to be her authentic self with Marvin.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that their engagement was not a grand event but rather a heartfelt conversation that felt meaningful to both of them.