The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Lynet Okumu

Mercy Kyallo, who introduced her husband early this year, expressed her hope to be part of a good marriage and to have a fulfilling relationship.

Mercy Kyallo
Mercy Kyallo
  • Mercy Kyallo sparked a conversation about why happily married people remain quiet about their experiences
  • She pointed out that discussions about marriage in Kenya often focus on negative aspects like cheating and unhappiness
  • Mercy expressed her hope to be part of a good marriage and to have a fulfilling relationship

Recommended articles

Businesswoman Mercy Kyallo has sparked a conversation among her fans by posing a deep question about marriage.

Mercy, who got married earlier this year, wondered why people who are genuinely happy in their marriages tend to remain quiet about their experiences.

Her inquiry has opened up a dialogue on the topic, particularly focusing on the contrast between positive and negative portrayals of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Kyallo
Mercy Kyallo Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

Mercy took to social media to ask her followers a question that has been on her mind. She expressed curiosity about why happily married individuals often choose to keep their marital experiences private.

"This question is for happily married people... I wonder why you are always so private and quiet about your relationships," Mercy began.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then posed the question: "Why don't you talk so much about how happy you are in your relationships or marriage?"

Mercy Kyallo
Mercy Kyallo Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mercy Kyallo: I almost died donating an egg for a childless couple

Mercy highlighted that in Kenya, discussions about marriage often focus on the negative aspects, such as cheating, disloyalty, and unhappiness. "So many times we talk about marriage, especially here in Kenya, it's usually so bad, so sad about cheating, disloyalty, and everything else apart from the beautiful good things," she noted.

She further pointed out that the media and public discourse are saturated with stories of divorces, unhappiness, and even tragic events.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, this creates a skewed perception that overshadows the positive experiences in marriage. "All we get to hear about are divorces, unhappiness, and people getting hurt. Everything seems to end badly, and people are afraid to fall in love," she added.

Mercy Kyallo
Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy reflected on the dual nature of life, where both good and bad experiences coexist. She expressed her belief that while there are indeed bad marriages, there are also good ones that deserve recognition.

"But you know what, in this world, it's a world of duality. If you know there is good stuff, just know there is bad stuff, and vice versa," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy shared her hope to be part of a good marriage and to have a fulfilling relationship. She reiterated her curiosity about why more people do not openly celebrate their happy marriages.

"If you know there are bad marriages, I'm sure there are also good marriages, which I want to be part of. I want mine to be the same. But then I just wonder, how come not many people talk about how happy they are in their marriages?" she questioned.

Mercy Kyallo with her husband Marvin Gichuru
Mercy Kyallo with her husband Marvin Gichuru Mercy Kyallo husband Marvin Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I was depressed for 2 months - Mercy Kyallo after losing her job

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercyofficially introduced her husband Marvin and gave fans a glimpse into their stylish home in Nairobi.

Mercy revealed that she moved into Marvin's home after their private engagement late last year.

She shared that the couple connected over shared interests, including their fascination with conspiracy theories and a mutual love for reading.

One of the aspects Mercy enjoys most about her marriage is the ability to be her authentic self with Marvin.

Mercy Kyallo
Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that their engagement was not a grand event but rather a heartfelt conversation that felt meaningful to both of them.

Rejecting the pressure to conform to social media-driven expectations, Mercy highlighted the importance of allowing each couple to define their unique journey.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on state of his marriage to Zari

Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on state of his marriage to Zari

Lulu Hassan’s cheeky response to fans wanting piece of her & Rashid Abdalla

Lulu Hassan’s cheeky response to fans wanting piece of her & Rashid Abdalla

How Jeff Koinange saved Willis Raburu's career after boss said he'd never be on TV

How Jeff Koinange saved Willis Raburu's career after boss said he'd never be on TV

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition