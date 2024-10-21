The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Amos Robi

During this challenging period, the team will pause the release of any new episodes for the week, allowing themselves the space to heal and mourn.

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah
Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah
In an emotional announcement, the Mic Cheque Podcast has shared the devastating news of losing a beloved member of their crew.

The tragic news was delivered to their audience, whom they fondly refer to as 'Cheque Mates,' with a heartfelt statement, expressing grief and the need for a brief pause.

The podcast team revealed the sad news, saying: "This past week, we lost a beloved member of the Mic Cheque Podcast crew."

As the team navigates through the pain of this loss, they emphasised the importance of honouring her memory, stating that they will be taking time to reflect and remember.

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah
Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

During this challenging period, the team will pause the release of any new episodes for the week, allowing themselves the space to heal and mourn.

Acknowledging the unwavering support of their listeners, the Mic Cheque Podcast expressed deep gratitude: "We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."

The team thanked their audience for being a crucial part of their journey and asked for continued patience as they take this necessary break.

Despite the sadness surrounding this loss, the team remains committed to moving forward, with plans to resume fresh content shortly.

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah
Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

"We look forward to returning next week with fresh content," the statement reads, although for now, they are focusing on the precious moments they’ve shared together.

The announcement concluded with a touching reminder for the audience to prioritise their well-being: "Take care of yourselves and each other."

The Mic Cheque Podcast team signed off the statement with "With gratitude, The Mic Cheque Podcast Team," showing their appreciation for their listeners’ understanding during such a difficult moment.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
