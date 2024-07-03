From Bio-Med to digital star: How Mike Muchiri swapped lab coats for content

Known for his skits as a typical dramatic Kenyan mom through his character 'Mama Michael (Maiko), Muchiri has been spreading laughter and cheer, one video at a time.

Mike Muchiri's family background & how childhood experiences impacted his life

Born in Mombasa and raised in Nyeri, Muchiri's childhood was a blend of joy and challenges.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

He attended primary and secondary schools in Nyeri, growing up in a space where being emotional was a luxury.

"I grew up in a space where being emotional was a luxury. Coming from a dysfunctional family, my childhood was very interesting. I used to have feelings but I avoided it as much as I could. My dad is very avoidant. He just lets things cool down then avoids them later or never at all," Muchiri recalled in one of his interviews.

Coming from a dysfunctional family, Muchiri's childhood experiences shaped his perspectives on love, relationships, and life.

"These are things I never thought affected me but now that I become an adult, I realised affected my perspectives towards love, relationships, and money basically my whole life. When I was in Uni and I was 19 years I realised I was so out of touch with the emotional side of me. It's so interesting how our childhood experiences can affect our whole life and to unlearn some things is hard," he said.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

His parents' separation and the subsequent transition from a well-off life in Mombasa to a life of survival in Nyeri deeply affected him.

"I come from a family that has experienced both extremes. I was born at a time when my family was well and then the separation of my mum and dad, many years ago, and then the transition from Mombasa to where we moved to and began a new life and started surviving on so little.

"I used to stay with my mum. One thing I badly craved as a child was a two-parent household. I was hopeful my dad and mum would get back together," he said.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

How Mike Muchiri got into content creation

Muchiri pursued his undergraduate studies at Daystar University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Science from 2017 to 2021.

His journey into content creation began during his freshman year, but it wasn't until early 2018 that he started gaining engagement.

"I did not expect to blow up as fast as I did not anticipate that I'd be making a living out of it," Muchiri admits.

After graduating, he enrolled for a Master's in Global Health, Policy, and Advocacy but had to defer due to bad timing. He hasn't returned to complete it yet.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The character 'Mama Maiko' was inspired to some extent by his mother. However, Muchiri is highly observant, drawing content from everyday interactions and experiences.

Despite initial concerns, his super religious and conservative parents have been surprisingly supportive of his content.

Mike is also a corporate MC and panel moderator.

Mike Muchiri's relationship with God

Muchiri comes from a staunch Christian background, and his personal experiences have fueled his desire to seek a personal relationship with God.

"The more I developed an interest in God, the more I started being aware of who I was because God gave me an identity. He gave me confidence," he shares.

As a worship leader and gospel singer, Muchiri released his first song in 2021 and has since added two more to his repertoire.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

His biggest demographic of followers are church-going people, likely drawn to him because of his music.

Mike Muchiri's recognitions & awards

Muchiri's dedication and talent have not gone unnoticed. He won the Best Influencer award at the 2022 Digital Media Awards and the Favorite Online Content Creator People's Choice Award at the KUZA Awards in 2023.

In 2022, he was also nominated for the Comedy Influencer of the Year award and TikTok Influencer of the Year Award at the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Digital creator Michael Muchiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Challenges Mike Muchiri has faced in the journey

The journey hasn't been without its challenges. In 2019, Muchiri took a break from content creation to focus on his studies and save his grades. When he returned in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he faced a lukewarm reception.

"The hardest part was in 2019. I took a break from content creation and went back to my books to save my grades. When I came back in 2020, during Covid, guys were not up to it," Muchiri explained.

