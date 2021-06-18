Taking to his social media accounts, Sonko intentionally shared the said video clip with his 1.4 million followers on Twitter. A few seconds later, he pulled down the video, following backlash from Kenyans on Twitter.

“Hii inaitwa kulala fofofo kama fudaa…sleeping 444,” Sonko had captioned the now deleted video.

“Some men are very useless and big for nothing. Unawachaje dame na simu kwa pekejeng” said Sonko in another tweet.

Sonko tweets, quickly deletes Mukhisa Kituyi’s alleged Nude Video (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans on Twitter expressed displeasure in Sonko’s act of celebrating what they termed as another person’s downfall. Others were quick to also resurface photos of the former governor in a compromising situation with CAS Rachel Shebesh.

In his defense, the former Nairobi County Boss, put up another video (Padi’s Video), saying he should not be judged.

Khalwale Weighs In

In a different tune, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale took to Twitter to defend Dr. Kituyi, saying he has been set up. Adding that, people should learn to mind their own business.

“It doesn't require genius to decipher that @DrMukhisaKituyi has been set up. People should mind their own business” reads Boni Khalwale’s tweet.

Dr. Kituyi has been a trending topic on social media after his alleged nude video was leaked online, by a person who is yet to be identified.

The virality of the video also got the attention of KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua, who said making naked videos of other people with or without their approval is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

"Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi is a globally respected intellectual powerhouse and one of Kenya's best leadership brands. He's an elder, a husband and a father. To drag his private moments - real or perceived, into the public is evidence of how low we have sank as society. SAD!" said Mutua in a tweet.

“Making videos of others while naked, with or without their approval, is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.