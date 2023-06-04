Kenyan socialite and Nairobi Diaries actress Mishi Dorah has officially tied the knot with her Indian boyfriend, Bohra, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.
Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband
Mishi Dorah has officially tied the knot with her Indian boyfriend in a traditional wedding ceremony
Recommended articles
The couple exchanged vows and expressed their love for each other in front of their families and friends.
During the ceremony, Mishy became emotional and spoke about their love journey, emphasizing that it takes a real man to marry her, and her husband has proven to be just that.
Mishi Dorah pours pours out emotions
Mishi Dorah poured out her emotions as she spoke about her love journey with her now-husband.
She praised him and called him sweet names, acknowledging him as a real man who has won her heart.
Mishy welcomed him into her family and promised to serve and take care of him. Her husband, in return, expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended their wedding and assured Mishy of his unwavering love.
He acknowledged the challenges they have faced since they met but promised her a lifetime of happiness.
Mishi's bridal shower celebration
In preparation for the wedding, Mishi held a joyful bridal shower attended by her friends, including Kenyan actress Sandra Dacha on Friday 2.
A video shared on social media captured the celebration, with Mishi dancing along to Luo music as her bridal team accompanied her through a doorway.
The excitement and anticipation for the wedding were palpable, and everyone was looking forward to the big day.
Mishi's traditional wedding ceremony
The wedding ceremony took place in Kodiaga, with the theme of Burgundy and Gold setting the tone for a glamorous affair.
Mishi looked stunning in an elegant white and gold gown, while her bridesmaids wore burgundy dresses with touches of gold.
Bohra, the groom, donned white pants and a burgundy coat, perfectly complementing Mishi's attire. The couple was captured on video, radiating happiness and sharing joyful moments together.
Mishi Dorah arrested for failing to settle Sh152,000 bill
Mishi Dorah has managed to keep her life under wraps since the dramatic events she experienced last year.
She made headlines when she was arrested and charged in court for failing to settle a bill of Sh152,000 at a popular Nairobi club.
Mishi faced a 38-day lockup during that time. However, she has now moved past those challenges and is embarking on a new chapter of her life with her loving husband, Bohra.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke