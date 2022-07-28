RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

Irene Okere

Mishi Dora was sentenced to 38 days in jail

Former Nairobi Diaries’ actress Dorah Clara Ojenge popularly known as Mishi Dorah has revealed that her children were taken to an orphanage when she was jailed.

This is after she was charged at the Kibera law courts with obtaining Sh152,550 credit by false pretenses after dining and drinking expensive liquor at a city club. She was sentenced to 38 days in jail.

Speaking in an interview on TV47, the actress claimed that her kids were taken to an orphanage and she is yet to get them back.

"I’m not okay, because right now I don’t have my kids. My kids were taken to the orphanage. I’m not even in my house. I’m trying to bounce back. What I know is I’m going to bounce back. My first priority is getting my kids back," said the actress.

Mishi also recounted her terrifying experience in jail claiming she went through hell.

"I was in for 38 days. Look at my skin. Nimekulwa na chawa. Look at me! My beautiful skin used to glow. I mean, prison is hell. I don’t think there’s any other hell apart from prison,” she added.

On June 3rd, the actress was charged in court for obtaining Sh152,550 in credit through false pretense.

Dorah who denied the charges at the Kibera Law Courts had been accused of ordering Sh3,000 worth of chicken, a cocktail worth Sh2,000 a bottle of water worth Sh400, three energy drinks worth Sh1,650, and two sodas worth Sh500.

The actress, according to court papers also ordered Belaire Luxe (750ml) valued at Sh75,000 and seven bottles of Hennessy VS (750ml) valued at Sh70,000.

Problems, however, started when it was time to pay as the actress claimed her bank had issues while efforts to collect the money from her house were futile.

Dorah promised to pay the bill on a later date but failed to do so and calls to her went unanswered forcing the club's management to report the matter to the police.

Irene Okere

