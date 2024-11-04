The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

Lynet Okumu

New Nanny from Kenya fills Rosie’s shoes in Lebanon, fans draw comparisons.

Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure
Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure
  • Former Kenyan nanny, Nanny Rosie, left her job in Lebanon and returned to Kenya
  • Her employer, Mama Maria, has introduced a new Kenyan nanny to her family
  • A heartwarming video of the new nanny feeding the children has gone viral on social media

Four months after Nanny Rosie, a well-known Kenyan nanny, left her position with a Lebanese family to return to Kenya permanently, her former employer, Mama Maria, has introduced a new Kenyan nanny to her family.

In a video posted on social media, Mama Maria and her daughters, Cataleya and her sister, introduced the new nanny, sharing a heartwarming moment as they dined together.

In the video, the young Kenyan nanny sits at the dining table with the children, feeding them ugali and chicken.

Nanny Rosie
Nanny Rosie Nanny Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nanny Rosie breaks silence on viral grave video featuring ex-employer’s child

One of the little girls, dressed in matching outfits with her sister, is seen sitting comfortably on the nanny's lap, enjoying bites of the food. The bond between the children and their new caretaker is evident as they giggle and happily interact.

The family video was captioned with, "Kids love Kenyan helper food more than mommy's food," showcasing a lighthearted comparison between the nanny’s cooking and that of her employer.

The clip has since gone viral, attracting a wave of comments and mixed reactions from viewers.

The video featuring the new nanny and the young Lebanese girls quickly drew comments and reactions on social media.

Some viewers expressed happiness for the family, noting that the children seemed to enjoy the presence of their new nanny.

Others, however, felt nostalgic about Rosie, who had formed a deep bond with the family before she returned to Kenya. Some even speculated that the girls might grow to like the new nanny more than Rosie, sparking a debate in the comments section.

After several years working abroad, Rosie made the decision to return to Kenya in June 2024, motivated by personal and family priorities.

The choice to come home was deeply personal, as Rosie’s children needed her presence more than ever.

Her children were still healing from the impact of her previous marriage, and Rosie felt she could best support them by being close.

Nanny Rosie
Nanny Rosie Nanny Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

This wasn’t Rosie’s first visit home, as she initially returned to Kenya temporarily. During her farewell at the airport, an emotional moment went viral when Rosie’s Lebanese employer’s twin daughters clung to her, unwilling to let her go.

Though reassured by their parents that Rosie would return, the girls were visibly upset.

Returning to Kenya didn’t only mean spending time with her children. Rosie is now building a new chapter, aiming to establish a supportive home for children of Kenyan women who travel abroad for work.

Recognising that some mothers lack reliable childcare options, Rosie hopes to create a place where these women can leave their children with peace of mind.

Nanny Rosie
Nanny Rosie Nanny Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

She has also found her footing as a social media influencer. She collaborates with various brands, bringing her personality and authenticity to her followers.

Lynet Okumu
