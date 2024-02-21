Model Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price expecting baby number 2

Model and video vixen Diana Chacha, alongside her fiancé MC Price, recently took to social media to share the joyous news that they are expecting their second child.
Diana Chacha gained prominence after her appearance on the cover of Bahati's 'Love Like This,' album
The couple, who welcomed their firstborn, baby Jasiri, in June 2022, expressed their gratitude to God for the forthcoming addition to their family.
In a heartwarming social media post, they announced, "The Price Family is growing. We give God all the glory. A perfect gift from God at His perfect time. He has trusted us again with another child. Our hearts are filled with excitement and joy! We can't wait to meet our Blessing."
Accompanying the announcement was a photo of the growing family, showcasing Diana's baby bump, radiating happiness and anticipation for the new addition.
MC Price had previously proposed to Diana Chacha in May 2022, a moment that she joyfully shared on her social media.
Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “I said yes! He asked me to be his wife. I said yes to spending the rest of my life with my best friend & the love of my life. From the beginning, he made it so clear how important I am to him and has been intentional with me till today. I am a happy girl.”
Diana Chacha gained prominence after her appearance on the cover of Bahati's album 'Love Like This,' marking the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.
Chacha has since started her YouTube channel where she creates content and has also grown to become a brand influencer.
The news of their second pregnancy has been met with warm wishes and congratulations from fans and well-wishers.
The couple's openness and joy in sharing their family's growth continue to resonate positively with their followers.
